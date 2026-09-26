CPV attaches importance to traditional friendship with Communist Party of Canada: Top leader

OTTAWA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm has affirmed that the CPV attaches importance to its traditional friendship with the Communist Party of Canada (CPC), calling for stronger coordination, exchanges and sharing of experience between the two parties.

The top Vietnamese leader made the remarks while receiving CPC Leader Drew Garvie as part of his state visit to Canada on September 25 (local time).

He expressed his appreciation for the CPC's support for Việt Nam during its struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in the current cause of national construction and defence.

General Secretary and President Lâm said the CPV wishes to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CPC, including the sharing of experience in Party building and development.

Garvie highlighted the traditional ties between the two parties, which were formed through solidarity with Việt Nam during its struggle against the war.

The CPC Leader expressed his hope for stronger activities to promote friendship between the two parties, strengthen their organisations and contribute to the international communist and workers' movement.

He said he has closely followed the 14th National Party Congress of the CPV and congratulated the Vietnamese Party on setting out development orientations for the new period, particularly its focus on growth driven by innovation and social governance and on improving people's living standards.

The CPC Leader also spoke highly of General Secretary and President Lâm's address at the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, particularly Việt Nam's views on peace, cooperation and development.

General Secretary and President Lâm said that after 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), Việt Nam has made great and historically significant achievements and is making every effort to implement major development decisions.

He affirmed that Việt Nam consistently attaches importance to its relations with Canada and noted that the two countries have agreed to upgrade their ties to a Strategic Partnership.

The two sides have agreed to build an action plan with specific goals to strengthen political and diplomatic relations, maintain momentum in economic, trade and investment cooperation, and expand collaboration in defence and security, science and technology, innovation, and education and training.

The two countries will also continue to cooperate at multilateral forums and on international and regional issues, including maintaining peace and stability and ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.

For the CPV-CPC relationship, General Secretary and President Lâm called on the two parties to step up information and experience sharing and theoretical and practical exchanges on Party building, socialism, economic development linked with social progress and justice, and promoting the role of the people in the new context.

He also asked the CPC to continue supporting Việt Nam-Canada relations and the Vietnamese community in Canada, helping the community integrate, develop and serve as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

On the occasion, General Secretary and President Lâm invited the CPC Leader to visit Việt Nam to discuss measures to further deepen relations between the two parties.

Garvie thanked the Vietnamese leader and accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNA/VNS