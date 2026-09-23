Sun PhuQuoc Airways receives first Airbus A330 after 10 months of operations

Upgrading Terminal 1 and building Terminal 2 ahead of APEC 2027

As part of preparations for APEC 2027, Phú Quốc’s aviation infrastructure is undergoing a series of upgrades and investments to meet current demand and support the island’s future development.

The centrepiece of the programme is Terminal 2 and its supporting aviation infrastructure, with a total investment of approximately VND58 trillion. The facilities are currently under construction and are scheduled to begin operations in April 2027. They will serve APEC 2027 while increasing Phú Quốc International Airport’s capacity to handle international passengers.

With passenger traffic growing strongly in 2026, upgrades to Terminal 1 are also being carried out to meet immediate demand. Sun Group has invested approximately VND500 billion to expand and modernise the terminal, increasing its annual passenger handling capacity to around nine million, an increase of approximately 50 per cent from its 2025 capacity of six million passengers.

The expansion is intended to bridge the period before Terminal 2 comes into operation. The first phase of Terminal 2 is expected to provide annual capacity for 20 million passengers.

Terminal 1’s floor area is being expanded from 39,270sq.m to 49,726sq.m, an increase of more than 26 per cent. Passenger processing capacity is also being increased through additional check-in counters and expanded immigration, security screening and baggage handling facilities, enabling the airport to handle peak travel periods more effectively.

Alongside capacity expansion, Phú Quốc International Airport is introducing technology and service improvements to enhance passenger services.

Since taking over airport operations on January 1, 2026, Sun Group has rolled out terminal-wide Wi-Fi, strengthened 4G/5G coverage, upgraded flight information displays and introduced electronic toll collection at airport access points. It has also introduced Sun Express, a biometric passenger processing system using facial recognition technology.

A hotel check-in service at La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton, and New World Phu Quoc Resort allows Sun PhuQuoc Airways passengers to check in for their flights and drop off checked baggage at their hotels before travelling to the airport.

The infrastructure, technology and service upgrades are aimed at improving the airport’s operational capacity and meeting current passenger demand while preparing for the island’s next phase of development, with APEC 2027 as a key milestone.

Expanding fleet and international connectivity

Alongside investment in aviation infrastructure, SPA is expanding its fleet and route network to strengthen Phú Quốc’s connections with international markets.

On September 22, SPA officially received its first Airbus A330 widebody aircraft, registered VN-A969, at Phú Quốc International Airport. It is the first of eight A330s scheduled for delivery between September 2026 and April 2027.

With the addition of widebody aircraft, the airline expects to operate 33 aircraft by the end of 2026, with the fleet projected to grow to 60 aircraft by the end of 2027, 100 by the end of 2030 and 200 by the end of 2035.

With a range of up to 13,450km, the A330 will provide additional capacity for longer-haul international services. SPA plans to progressively connect Phú Quốc with international markets with tourism potential, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Japan and Australia, while selected European destinations are envisaged at a later stage.

Under SPA’s fleet strategy, the A320/A321 family will form the backbone of its domestic network, while the A321LR will serve medium-haul international routes. The A330 will provide capacity for longer international services, while the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is planned to support the airline’s longer-term intercontinental expansion.

The A330 has 247 seats in three classes: 20 Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, each reclining into a fully flat bed; 21 Premium Economy seats with a seat pitch of up to 38 inches; and 206 Economy Class seats in a 2-4-2 configuration, with a seat pitch of 31-34 inches. All three cabins are equipped with personal entertainment screens and inflight Wi-Fi.

The cabin interior draws inspiration from Phú Quốc’s natural landscape, with materials sourced from Switzerland and a colour palette intended to create a relaxed atmosphere.

Business Class features reddish-brown fabric upholstery inspired by the island’s distinctive soil. In Premium Economy and Economy, warm sand tones and full-grain cowhide leather are used throughout the cabin.

The airline also offers prepared meals, an entertainment programme and its signature La Festa fragrance as part of its “Resort in the Sky” service concept for longer international flights.

As part of its service development roadmap, the airline plans to progressively introduce Michelin-standard cuisine across its widebody fleet, starting with Business Class.

In September 2026, SPA was named Asia’s Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2026. The airline also ranked 99th among the World’s Top 100 Airlines and fifth among the World’s Most Improved Airlines. The awards come as Sun Group expands its investment in developing a leisure airline with five-star service standards.

The airline said the expansion is also aimed at strengthening international connectivity and improving the passenger experience. Together with Phú Quốc’s aviation infrastructure and tourism, hospitality and entertainment services, SPA’s expanding network is expected to provide additional connections between international travellers and the island as Phú Quốc prepares for its next stage of development.