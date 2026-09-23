Local law firm expands service in central Việt Nam

ĐÀ NẴNG – ASL Law, a leading full-service law firm in Việt Nam, officially launched its office in Đà Nẵng in a progressive move to expand legal advice services in the rapidly growing urban hub in central Việt Nam.

The introduction of a new office in Đà Nẵng aims to host promising clients involved in the central city's emerging sectors such as international logistics, the deep-sea port, airport, Free Trade Zone, International Finance Centre, new energy investments, semiconductors and AI, chip design and manufacturing, high-tech industries and high-end tourism.

Lawyer Phạm Duy Khương, founder and CEO of ASL Law, said the new office in Đà Nẵng will help expand services to a liveable urban centre and a favourite investment destination in central Việt Nam.

“Đà Nẵng is seen as a very favourable area for investment and cooperation, with an open policy and attractive features. We are very honoured to celebrate our firm’s 13th anniversary in the beach hub, with the ambition of providing services to central Việt Nam, after Hà Nội and HCM City,” Khương said.

“The firm has witnessed positive progress and achievements made by all staff members since we began as a start-up 13 years ago. We are known for our strong commitment to providing the most efficient and lawful advice and legal services to our customers nationwide and around the world as well.”

The Vietnamese law firm, which was ranked by prestigious directories like Legal500, Asia Law, WAR and Asia Business Law Journal, provides legal advice on trademarks, patent registration and intellectual property protection, with clients from 72 countries.

It also covers services in corporate and foreign investment, setting up businesses and joint ventures, managing foreign direct investment, mergers and acquisitions, labour law, franchises, trade remedies and arbitration.

It has expanded its network and cross-border capabilities to 22 key countries, including Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the US and Canada. It also notably became the first Vietnamese law firm to open an office in the US in March 2026.

ASL Law also signed cooperation agreements with the China-based Silver Shores International Company and Bank for Investment and Development as its first footprints in Đà Nẵng. VNS