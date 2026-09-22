IUCN workshop helps local farmers build mangrove-aquaculture skills

CÀ MAU — Around 30 households in Vĩnh Hậu and Đông Hải communes recently participated in an International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) training workshop and study trip to support local communities in developing sustainable integrated mangrove-aquaculture models in Cà Mau Province.

The event took place on September 19-20, and was organised by the IUCN, in collaboration with the Bạc Liêu Special-Use and Protection Forest Management Board under the Cà Mau Province Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Cà Mau Provincial Agricultural Extension Centre and the People’s Committee of Vĩnh Hậu Commune.

Households attended a workshop and learnt integrated mangrove-shrimp farming techniques and other skills such as market information analysis and forecasting, product quality standards and contract negotiation.

Participants also visited integrated mangrove-aquaculture models in Tân Ân Commune, exchange experience with farmers and experts on production techniques, costs, certification and challenges during implementation.

These activities are part of the project "Scaling up Nature-based Solutions (NbS) through mangrove restoration in Cà Mau Province," which is being implemented by IUCN from 2023 to 2027 and funded by Hyundai Motor Company and Good Neighbors International.

The project aims to plant and restore 160,000 mangrove trees, promote integrated mangrove-aquaculture models, and pilot the application of Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measures (OECMs) in protecting biodiversity and aquatic resources in coastal areas. — VNS