HCM City hosts International Exhibition for Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

HCM CITY — A diverse range of healthcare products, technologies and solutions in the healthcare sector are on display at the International Exhibition for Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices that opened in HCM City on September 22.

The 2026 Pharmedi Việt Nam has brought together more than 600 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and territories.

There are national pavilions representing countries such as Germany, Poland, China, the Republic of Korea and India.

Pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients, medical devices, diagnostics and testing, medical technology, infection prevention and sterilisation, surgery, critical care and anaesthesia to rehabilitation, home care, elderly care and digital health solutions are on display.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Đỗ Xuân Tuyên, Deputy Minister of Health, said that the Ministry of Health is implementing solutions involving digital technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in healthcare management and service delivery.

At the same time, it is accelerating administrative reforms and creating favourable conditions for businesses to invest in research, development and the production of high-quality healthcare products and services that meet the requirements of international integration, Tuyên said.

“For the healthcare sector, the application of scientific and technological advances is particularly important in strengthening our capacity for disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, as well as the management and provision of healthcare services for the people,” he said.

The event serves as a practical forum for showcasing new technologies, connecting scientists, healthcare institutions and businesses, promoting cooperation and technology transfer, and bringing scientific and technological advances into practical healthcare applications, he said.

In the framework of the expo, a range of conferences and seminars will be held, offering diverse perspectives on healthcare growth, investment, AI, and hospital management.

The Việt Nam – Australia Business Dialogue will provide businesses from both countries with opportunities to explore cooperation in healthcare.

The expo, organised by Global Exhibition and Conference JSC and Informa Markets at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until September 24. — BIZHUB/VNS