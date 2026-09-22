Việt Nam pocket first Asian Games gold in karate

Asian Games

NAGOYA — Nguyễn Ngọc Trâm, Bùi Ngọc Nhi and Hoàng Thị Thu Uyên have successfully defended their title in the women's karate team kata event, winning the first gold medal for Việt Nam at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) on September 22 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Kata is a choreographed sequence of defensive and offensive martial arts techniques judged on precision, power and rhythm.

At the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium, the Vietnamese karate team delivered a flawless Tomari Bassai performance marked by excellent coordination and difficult techniques.

Their powerful bunkai segment, which drew strong crowd support, gave them a decisive edge during the four-minute contest against the Iranian team. Their opponents, comprising Fatemeh Sadeghi Dastak, Zeynabalsadat Hosseini and Amini Soumeh Kabodin Depideh, chose to perform papuren.

Bunkai is a choreographed, practical application of the kata's formal blocking and striking techniques against simulated attackers.

The trio burst into tears when the referee announced a 5-0 win for Việt Nam, giving them their second consecutive ASIAD title.

It was also sweet revenge for the team, as they had lost to Iran in the quarter-finals of the Asian Championships in June.

Earlier, Việt Nam's team beat Nepal 5-0 in the quarter-finals before defeating Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the semi-finals.

As one of the members of the winning team at the previous Games, Trâm became the first Vietnamese karate athlete to win two gold medals at the quadrennial ASIAD.

Meanwhile, Nhi became the first Vietnamese karate athlete to win two medals in at one Games. Two days earlier, she finished third in the women's individual kata, winning bronze.

"I am proud to be an athlete on the first team to take a gold medal for Việt Nam," said Trâm.

"I believe that our win will motivate my karate teammates and other athletes in the Việt Nam sports delegation. Be brave and strong. You guys will make it. We have prepared well for the Games, so don't waste any chances to do your best and win."

After the victory, the gold medallists received bonuses from the Việt Nam delegation, their clubs and private backers.

Vũ Sơn Hà, head of the Karate Department of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, said his athletes had short training sessions in Japan prior to the ASIAD. However, he added that this could not compare with the preparations of Iran, whose karate programme is very strong, and Chinese Taipei, whose athletes spent a long period training in China.

The Vietnamese side competed with sheer willpower, focus and immense determination, which propelled them to victory, he said.

On September 21, Nguyễn Thị Diệu Ly also won bronze in the women's 68kg kumite (combat) event. She defeated Kama Tsubasa of Japan in the third-place playoff.

Việt Nam have won one gold and three bronze medals after three days of competition and currently rank 16th in the medal tally. — VNS