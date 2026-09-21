Việt Nam finish fifth at 2026 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam finished fifth overall at the 2026 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, securing two gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the tournament in Chuncheon, South Korea.

The championships concluded on Sunday with the final events held in the evening (local time).

Việt Nam’s two gold medals came in the women's U50 team and mixed pair U50 events.

The women's U50 team of Liên Thị Tuyết Mai, Châu Tuyết Vân and Nguyễn Thị Lệ Kim took the top spot, while Kim and Nguyễn Thiên Phụng won gold in the mixed pair U50 event.

Vân, one of Việt Nam's leading poomsae athletes, won two medals at the championships. She claimed gold with the women's U50 team and silver in the women's U40 individual event.

South Korea topped the medal standings with 20 gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

Thailand finished second with three gold, three silver and three bronze medals, followed by the US in third with two gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals.

The 2026 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships featured 42 events, with 31 teams winning medals. — VNS