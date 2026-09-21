Việt Nam desperate to beat Thailand at Asian Games

Asian Games

OSAKA — Việt Nam must beat Thailand and hope for favourable results elsewhere to ensure their place in the quarter-finals of the 20th Asian Games' women's football competition in Japan.

After losing both previous matches in Group E, Việt Nam are current placed third with minus nine goal difference, the same as Thailand who are at the bottom. Việt Nam are only higher because they scored more goals than their rivals.

The six teams who finish in the top two places of their groups and two best third-place sides will advance to the last-eight round.

Currently, Việt Nam stand second in the group of best third-placed teams. They are behind Uzbekistan who have two points with a 0 goal different, while Myanmar are at third with 0 point and minus 13 goal different.

Given the current standings across the groups, one of those two tickets for best third-place squad will almost certainly go to Group G, where Uzbekistan hold a strong advantage.

Meanwhile, the game between the Myanmar and Bangladesh in Group F could directly impact Việt Nam's race.

If Myanmar draw with Bangladesh, Việt Nam need only a draw against Thailand to qualify. If that match ends with a win for either team, Việt Nam have to defeat Thailand with a minimum score to reach their target.

Thailand, on the other hand, must win to make the quarter-finals. As result, the Southeast Asian derby will promise a match to watch at the Naiga Stadium in Osaka today.

"Players were sad after a 0-8 loss to Japan in previous match where they played with more than 100 per cent energy. The key point now is physique. I ask them to focus on recovering well," said head coach Hoàng Văn Phúc.

"We face our rivals Thailand next. I hope my player will be in best condition for the game. A win will push us to the quarter-finals. We, therefore, have to give everything on that match."

He added that results after two matches were below expectations but having opportunities playing against strong rivals would be useful for his young squad. They could show their ability, improve their quality and be more confident in the upcoming tournament.

On September 19, representatives from the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Osaka and Vietnamese fans living, studying and working in the city, visited and encouraged the team ahead of their decisive group-stage match.

Consul General Nguyễn Trường Sơn affirmed that the Vietnamese community in Osaka was keenly following and cheering for the Việt Nam delegation including the women's football team during their ASIAD 2026 journey.

He expressed his delight at the team's visit to Osaka for competition and hoped that the players would compete with confidence and give their all for the national pride.

Coach Phúc expressed his gratitude to the Consulate General and supporters for visiting and said that the team would maintain a high level of focus and make the best possible preparations for the match against Thailand. — VNS