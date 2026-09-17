VMM Sa Pa showdown to feature top international runners

SA PA The Việt Nam Mountain Marathon (VMM) 2026 presented by Kailas Fuga will feature more than 5,300 runners from 54 countries, reinforcing its status as one of Asia's leading trail running races.

Following its World Trail Majors debut in 2025, the race, which takes place from September 17-20 in Sa Pa, Lào Cai Province, returns with strong international fields in both the 100km and 50km World Trail Majors distances.

The weekend programme also includes 10km, 21km and 70km events, as well as a 160km race.

VMM's identity is inseparable from Sa Pa. Its courses pass through bamboo forests, cross mountain summits and terraced rice valleys, and wind through small ethnic minority villages. The scenery, challenging terrain and warm welcome make VMM as much a cultural experience as a sporting one.

The race became part of the World Trail Majors circuit of 10 independent races in 2025. This year, the impact of joining the circuit can be seen in an elite line-up of unprecedented strength in Việt Nam.

International 100km field

The VMM 100km is one of the two World Trail Majors distances in Sa Pa, and both the men's and women's fields feature strong international competition.

With seven elite women representing six countries, the race will offer competition for the VMM 100km title and crucial World Trail Majors points.

Hà Thị Hậu returns to the Sa Pa trails for the first time since her breakthrough year in 2022. In 2026, she finished ninth at the Western States Endurance Run and won the Hong Kong 100, putting her firmly in contention for the 2026 World Trail Majors title.

Leading the international challenge is Antonina Iushina from Russia who arrives with the highest ITRA index in the field. Her recent win at Ultra-Trail Australia 160km and eighth-place finish at the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) highlight her form.

The defending champion, Wenfei Xie from China, is back after another victory at Ultra Trail East North 168 this year. Meanwhile, China's Ying Li arrives as the World Trail Majors Mt FUJI 100 winner.

Maryline Nakache from France, winner of the Marathon des Sables, finished second at the South Downs Way 100 in the World Trail Majors. Elizabeth Dangadang, the Philippines national champion, adds to the strong Asian field.

Completing the line-up is Saegusa Moeka from Japan, whose recent victory at the Okumusashi Long Trail Race 105km and third-place finish at the Izu Trail Journey 70km underscore her strong form.

On the men’s side, Aleksei Beresnev from Russia arrives with strong form across Asia, having recently claimed victories at UTMB Chang Dao 160km in Thailand and Dalat Ultra Trail 100km in Việt Nam. He is aiming for a VMM – Ultra Trail Cape Town double for in his World Trail Majors season.

Japan's Terunobu Kurokawa is another leading contender after a 2026 victory at Nara Ishibutai 100 and a fourth-place finish at Mt FUJI 100 on the World Trail Majors circuit.

Defending champion, Ngô Văn Chính of Kailas FUGA took a recent third-place finish at TMBT. With the advantage of racing on his home soil of Sa Pa, something that has proved to be significant at VMM before, he will be one to watch when the battle for the podium unfolds.

The return of VMM 160km

Held every other year since 2022, this is the third edition of the VMM 160km. The men’s field is headlined by South Korea’s Junghyun Lim, who arrives in Việt Nam on a scorching run of form following back-to-back victories at the Geoje 100K and TNF 100 Korea. He faces a stern challenge from Japan’s Yuta Matsuyama, a runner intimately proven on technical trails, coming off a podium at the Lampang 100 and a victory at Mantra116.

Poland’s Michal Lesniak adds further competition, stepping up to the 160km distance after a victory at the Việt Nam Trail Marathon 21km earlier this year.

The local challenge is led by Nguyễn Sĩ Hiếu, a veteran of the Sa Pa trails looking to improve on his 2022 podium finish. His season has included a fourth place at Rinjani 100 and his tactical experience in the Hoàng Liên Sơn mountains makes him a perennial threat. He is joined by Nguyễn Tiến Võ, champion of Việt Nam Jungle Marathon.

In the women’s 160km race, all eyes are on Man Yee Cheung. The Hong Kong star returns to Sa Pa, the site of her dominant 2023 100km victory. Cheung has won the Mt Fuji 100 miles, the GPT100 miler and Rinjani 100, making her the clear favorite.

However, three Vietnamese runners, Nguyễn Thị Trà Giang, Giang Thị Linh and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh, will look to make the most of their familiarity with local conditions, particularly Linh, who was born and raised in Sa Pa.

The VMM's relationship with its surroundings extends far beyond the course. Through the Việt Nam Trail Series, the organisers have raised more than US$570,000 for social causes since 2013.

The funds have supported education projects in local villages, helped vulnerable children through the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation, funded surgery through Operation Smile and supported the work of Newborns Việt Nam. — VNS