Hà Nội - The Day of Victory depicts city's past and present milestones

HÀ NỘI — A specialised exhibition titled Hà Nội - Ngày Về Chiến Thắng (Hà Nội - The Day of Victory) will help people to tour through the development and achievements of the capital's past and present.

The event, held at the Hà Nội Cultural Centre and Library, is one of activities to celebrate Hà Nội's 72nd Anniversary of Liberation on October 10, 1954-2026.

It features over 300 documents, books and artifacts in three main parts.

The Hào Khí Thăng Long - Đông Đô (Spirit of Thăng Long - Đông Đô) displays show visitors historical milestones of nation building and heroic defense of the country, Hà Nội and its people.

Images and articles tell national and city stories from the August Revolution in 1945, the early years of building the revolutionary government, to the resistance war against French colonialists (1946-54).

These documents also portray the enduring struggles of the army and people of Hà Nội, the preparations leading up to the takeover, and the historic events surrounding the Liberation of the Capital on October 10, 1954.

The Di Sản Văn Hiến Thăng Long - Hà Nội section showcases the city’s rich cultural heritage through a large number of historical monuments, scenic sites, documentary heritage and values passed down through generations.

Records on traditional villages, arts, literature, cuisine, lifestyles and the beauty of Hà Nội will help visitors appreciate the city’s rich traditions and evolving contemporary life.

The Hà Nội - Đổi mới, Sáng Tạo và Phát Triển (Hà Nội – Innovation, Creativity and Development) section reflects the process of building the capital during the period of renewal and integration, as well as changes in the fields of the economy, culture, society, education and urbanisation, and improvements in people’s lives.

According to organisers, the exhibition gives local residents and visitors an opportunity to trace the city’s development while gaining a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural values handed down through generations.

It also highlights the rich revolutionary and cultural traditions of Thăng Long – Hà Nội, inspiring greater pride and affection for the capital and encouraging a shared sense of responsibility for preserving and promoting its heritage. The organisers hope the exhibition will help strengthen these values as Hà Nội continues its journey towards becoming a more civilised, modern and distinctive capital.

he exhibition is open until October 10 on the ground floor of the centre at 54E Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Cửa Nam Ward, Hà Nội.— VNS