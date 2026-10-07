Programme to nurture children’s dreams through arts

HÀ NỘI — A special programme will be held by Nhân Dân (People) Newspaper on October 10 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, offering children and families in the capital an opportunity to enjoy a range of inspiring artistic and cultural performances.

The programme, entitled Chắp Cánh Tuổi Thơ (Nurturing Children’s Dreams), follows the series organised by the newspaper with the aim to bring culture and the arts closer to the public.

Putting children at the heart of the programme, the event brings together music, performing arts and audience interaction in a continuous narrative, encouraging children to explore the world, appreciate the values of family and homeland, and find greater motivation to study, develop themselves and pursue their dreams.

Held to mark the 72nd anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day on October 10, Nurturing Children’s Dreams adds a dedicated cultural space for children and families, bringing cherished values passed down through generations to young audiences through an accessible and engaging artistic language.

“Caring for children is a shared responsibility of families, schools and society as a whole,” said Quế Đình Nguyên, Member of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân Newspaper.

“Building on the strengths of journalism, culture and the arts, Nhân Dân Newspaper hopes to contribute more healthy, educational and humane content that meets children’s needs and reflects the ways they engage with and experience the world.

“With Chắp Cánh Tuổi Thơ, we hope the joy of the stage will spark children’s curiosity, thirst for knowledge and habit of actively exploring the world around them.

“Creating such a dedicated artistic space is not simply about bringing children joy. More fundamentally, it is also a way for the newspaper to nurture its future generations of readers. Fostering a love of reading, encouraging children to ask questions and explore from an early age can help broaden their knowledge, shape their character and accompany them as they grow.”

According to the organisers, Chắp Cánh Tuổi Thơ will bring together established artists including Hoàng Bách, LyLy, Izara Thiên Nga and Phương Thảo, alongside a line-up of young performers such as Ali Thục Phương, Cao Phú Quý, Hạo Khang, Thiên Kim, Kim Cương, among others.

“I feel honoured and fortunate to be part of the programme. As a singer, I hope to bring positive energy to young people and inspire them to be more confident as they pursue their own paths and dreams," Ali Thục Phương, 13, said.

"I’m really looking forward to October 10 and can’t wait to get on stage and perform."

Alongside the artistic performances, Xuân Bắc and Tự Long, two familiar artists of Vietnamese stage performances, comedy and popular television programmes, will engage with the young audience as special guests.

The programme will also include a performance and interaction with Nguyễn Ngọc Phát, known as Phát Freestyle, who has won the Vietnamese freestyle football championship four consecutive times, ranked among the world’s top 10 in 2018 and reached the top three in Asia. His journey of pursuing his passion is expected to inspire children to persevere, practise with determination and work towards their dreams.

The artistic programme is structured into three chapters – The Land of Memories, The Magical Forest Garden and The Sky of Dreams – taking children on a journey from the values that nurture their childhood, through exploring the world around them, to discovering what they each aspire to achieve.

A highlight is the active participation of young audiences, who move beyond the role of spectators to become part of the artistic journey. Rather than simply following the story, they will interact, take part in activities, explore and help create key moments throughout the programme.

Music, theatrical scenes, projected visuals, circus acts, choreography and props are combined to create transitions between different artistic realms. A flexible LED screen system, together with a lifting platform, transforms the stage space and creates surprise appearances by artists, characters and props.

Paper, drawings, folds and watercolours are recurring visual motifs throughout the programme, turning familiar images from childhood into a vivid world on stage.

At the close of the programme, paper planes folded by the children themselves will be raised into the air alongside images of wings soaring across the stage, creating a spectacular finale and conveying a message of faith in dreams that grow stronger each day.

The spirit of exploration is also reflected in the programme’s ticket design and dedicated information page. Designed in the form of a boarding pass, the ticket invites children to embark on a journey of dreams and magical discoveries.

Nhân Dân Newspaper has also launched a dedicated information page for Chắp Cánh Tuổi Thơ at nhandan.vn/chapcanhtuoitho/ , providing an additional channel for connecting the programme with young audiences and their families.

Before the main performance, young audiences can arrive early to take part in the Childhood Journey experiential activities in the lobby of the National Convention Centre like games, quizzes with prizes and lively lion-dance drumming and appearances by fairy-tale and cartoon characters.

The programme will also be livestreamed on the newspaper’s social media platforms, bringing Chắp Cánh Tuổi Thơ to a wider audience of children and families across the country. - VNS