SCEX completes level 4 information system security assessment, moving closer to official operations

HCM CITY — Sacom Crypto Asset Exchange Joint Stock Company (SCEX), on 22 October 2026, became one of the first enterprises to formally complete the Level 4 information system security assessment, one of Việt Nam’s most stringent information system security standards and a mandatory requirement for crypto-asset exchanges under Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP.

According to the latest information, SCEX’s proposal for a Level 4 information system security classification has been assessed by the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention (A05) under the Ministry of Public Security, which agreed with the proposed level. Together with the recent increase in its charter capital to VNĐ10 trillion (US$382 million), this marks an important step toward finalising SCEX’s core systems ahead of official operations.

Level 4: A security safeguard for a new financial infrastructure

For the crypto-asset market, Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP requires service providers to meet Level 4 information system security standards before they begin operating. It is a very high regulatory bar, demanding significant effort and commitment from companies.

SCEX’s exchange infrastructure was designed around Level 4 standards from the outset and pairs a multi-layer asset custody model with an operations team experienced in banking and securities. Completing the assessment confirms that SCEX’s systems meet a high standard of security and are ready to protect investors’ assets and data.

Commenting on this milestone, a SCEX representative said: “For a crypto-asset exchange, investor confidence starts with security. We regard safety and security as a non-negotiable commitment. Completing the Level 4 assessment reflects SCEX’s methodical investment and preparation, so that every investor entering the market can feel confident about the safety of their assets.”

Beyond its technology, SCEX has increased its charter capital to VNĐ10 trillion, meeting the minimum capital requirement set out in Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP. These resources will let SCEX keep investing in technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and risk management, and give it a solid foundation for the official launch.

SCEX simulator: A strategic test ahead of launch

SCEX’s preparations go beyond paperwork: its technology systems have been tested under realistic conditions through the SCEX Simulator platform (*).

The platform was developed for the “Crypto-Asset Trading Arena” competition under the “Digital Asset Literacy 2026” programme, organised by VIFC Academy (under the Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City – VIFC-HCMC) and VBI Training Academy. SCEX supports the programme as its strategic technology partner.

Within just 48 hours of its launch, the application had attracted more than 22,000 registered accounts, ranking No. 2 in App Store downloads and reaching the top six trending topics on X in Việt Nam. After one week, registrations had risen to more than 41,000, with nearly 142,000 orders placed and a total simulated trading value of almost VNĐ55 trillion. More than three months after launch, SCEX Simulator has drawn over 60,000 participants.

The simulation environment is designed to closely reflect real-market conditions: prices move in real time, tracking major global crypto-asset exchanges; trades are denominated in Vietnamese dong, consistent with the direction of the pilot regulatory framework; and the platform incorporates a mechanism for recording potential tax liabilities. Tens of thousands of users placing orders simultaneously, monitoring price movements and providing feedback on the interface and features have generated valuable data for SCEX to test system capacity, optimise performance and refine the user experience. This shows SCEX’s thorough preparation in both technology infrastructure and testing.

SCEX is one of five companies whose applications the Ministry of Finance has deemed complete and valid for consideration for a licence to operate a crypto-asset trading market under Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP.

Going forward, SCEX will continue to strengthen its technology, business processes and operational capabilities, while working with the competent authorities to meet all requirements for taking part in the crypto-asset market pilot programme. Crypto-asset trading services will be launched only after the company has satisfied the applicable legal requirements and obtained the necessary licence.

(*) SCEX Simulator is a hands-on demo platform developed as part of the Digital Asset Literacy 2026 programme. All balances, orders, trading values and results displayed on the platform are simulated. They do not represent actual crypto-asset transactions and do not create any rights or obligations, or any crypto-asset trading relationship between participants and SCEX.