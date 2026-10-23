Sun PhuQuoc Airways expands Russian partner network ahead of Moscow route launch

The event took place ahead of the launch of nonstop flights between Phú Quốc and Moscow on November 13, operated by Airbus A330 aircraft. The route marks a step in the airline’s strategy to develop the Russian market and expand international connectivity to Phú Quốc, known as Việt Nam’s Pearl Island.

Expanding the partner network

At the seminar, SPA introduced its flight schedule, products and partnership policies for travel agencies, while discussing market demand and opportunities to develop travel programmes to Phú Quốc with partners.

With ANEX Tour Vietnam, Russian travel companies and local partners in attendance, the event provided a platform to expand distribution networks and promote SPA’s flights and Phú Quốc tourism products to Russian travellers.

Alongside air connectivity, SPA presented Phú Quốc as a holiday destination offering a range of experiences within the Sun Group ecosystem, including resorts, the Hòn Thơm cable car, Sunset Town, golf courses and art performances.

Under the “Phú Quốc – Your Ultimate Escape” programme, eligible international passengers flying with SPA can receive complimentary Sun World Hon Thom Cable Car tickets and an eSIM, as well as special offers on accommodation, dining, entertainment and golf, subject to the terms and conditions of each promotion. The cable car ticket is valid for six months from the passenger’s first international flight under the programme.

By combining air connectivity with accommodation and destination experiences, SPA aims to help its partners develop holiday packages for different customer segments. The approach also links the airline’s products more closely with Phú Quốc’s tourism ecosystem, making the island more accessible to Russian travellers.

First long-haul route to Europe

The Phú Quốc–Moscow (PQC–SVO) route is SPA’s first service to Europe and one of the longest routes in its network to date.

The inaugural flight, 9G201, is scheduled to depart Phú Quốc at 4.20pm on November 13 and arrive at Sheremetyevo International Airport at 11.05pm. The return flight, 9G200, is scheduled to depart Moscow at 1.05am on November 14 and arrive in Phú Quốc at 2.50pm the same day. All times are local.

The route will initially operate four flights a week, increasing to six a week from mid-January 2027 to serve Russian travellers seeking winter-sun holidays and year-end breaks.

The flights will be operated by wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft featuring three cabin classes: Business, Premium Economy and Economy, with seat pitches of 60, 38 and 34 inches, respectively. All cabins are equipped with personal in-flight entertainment screens and Wi-Fi. Fares include 23kg of checked baggage, 7kg of carry-on baggage, and meals and beverages in line with the airline’s service policy, extending its “Resort in the Sky” concept to long-haul flights.

The A330’s Business Class cabin features seats that recline into fully flat beds, offering greater comfort and privacy on long-haul journeys. The island’s character is reflected in selected design details, including reddish-brown seat upholstery inspired by its earthy tones and the La Festa fragrance. The airline also offers curated dining and in-flight entertainment. SPA said it aims to introduce Michelin-standard cuisine in Business Class in the future.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi said the nonstop Phú Quốc–Moscow route would shorten the travel distance by more than 7,000km, facilitating people-to-people and business exchanges between the two countries.

According to the ambassador, Việt Nam welcomed more than 1.1 million Russian visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 161 per cent year-on-year, making Russia its third-largest source market for international tourists. Arrivals from Russia for the full year are forecast to reach a record 1.5 million.

He noted that Phú Quốc, which has been voted Asia’s most beautiful island, was a popular winter destination for Russian travellers. With visa exemption policies in place on both sides, he said the embassy would continue working with airlines and travel businesses to promote aviation cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia.

The choice of Russia as SPA’s first European market reflects the potential to attract holidaymakers to Phú Quốc during the island’s dry season. For SPA, the Moscow route expands its international network and marks a further step in developing long-haul operations using wide-body aircraft. Through nonstop flights and an expanding network of partners in Russia, the airline aims to improve access to Phú Quốc for Russian travellers and help diversify the island’s international visitor base.