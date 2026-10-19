Masan’s national brands bolster global expansion

HCM CITY— Nineteen Masan products and services have been recognised under the 2026 Việt Nam National Brand Programme, supporting the group’s international expansion ambitions.

Masan Group (HOSE: MSN) has had 19 products and services recognised under the 2026 Việt Nam National Brand Programme, highlighting its product quality, innovation and business capabilities as it seeks to expand overseas.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the results on August 29, with 499 products from 227 companies selected for the programme’s 10th edition.

Launched in 2003, the government initiative promotes Vietnamese products and evaluates quality, innovation and business leadership.

First-time recipients from Masan include five CHIN-SU product lines covering chilli sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, sauces and seasonings, as well as WinEco’s safe vegetables and the WinMart, WinMart+ and WiN retail chains.

The recognition comes as Masan builds on its domestic presence, drawing on its consumer brands, retail network, manufacturing capabilities and investment in technology to pursue international growth.

Masan reported net revenue of VNĐ77 trillion (US$2.98 billion) in the first eight months of 2026, up 52 per cent year-on-year. Net profit after tax before minority interests reached VNĐ8.5 trillion, about 2.2 times the level recorded in the same period last year.

The group’s portfolio spans food and beverages, fresh food and modern retail, with brands including CHIN-SU, Omachi, Vinacafé, Wake-Up, MEATDeli, WinMart and WinEco.

At its 2026 annual general meeting, Masan outlined its Consumer Operating System (cOS), which connects brands, retailers and consumers.

Its WinX membership platform, with 15 million members, provides transaction data to help the group understand purchasing behaviour and improve operations.

Masan Consumer’s Retail Supreme model applies technology and data to traditional retail, connecting about 500,000 outlets. Its Digital 4P system uses artificial intelligence to manage outlets, assess product displays, optimise sales routes and monitor market trends.

These systems support the distribution and retail execution of brands including CHIN-SU, Nam Ngu, Omachi, Vinacafé and Wake-Up.

Masan’s manufacturing operations also extend to high-tech materials.

The group operates an integrated complex covering mining, mineral processing and tungsten refining, supplying high-tech tungsten products to markets including Germany, the EU, the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea and India.

The group is also investing in its workforce. In 2026, it received recognition from HR Asia in three categories: Best Companies to Work for in Asia, People Transformation Awards and Tech Empowerment Awards.

Investment in technology, manufacturing and human resources supports operations from production and research and development to distribution and retail, helping improve productivity, product quality and consumer experience.

Recognition under the National Brand Programme is expected to strengthen confidence in the quality and origin of Masan’s products as the group expands internationally.

Tạ Hoàng Lan, deputy head of the Trade Promotion Capacity Development Division at the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the programme prioritised improving brand quality and value while increasing the number of exporters.

The ministry is developing a four-tier brand ecosystem covering national, sectoral, corporate and product brands. Under this approach, the national brand serves as a mark of credibility, while businesses build value through production, innovation and management.

For Masan Consumer (HOSE: MCH), the strategy aligns with its “Go Global” approach.

The company has introduced its products in 26 international markets and is expanding brands including Omachi and CHIN-SU, alongside coffee and other products.

Forbes Việt Nam valued Masan Consumer’s brand at US$1.1 billion in its 2025 ranking of the country’s 25 leading listed brands.

Masan’s leadership said the recognition acknowledged years of investment in product quality, innovation, manufacturing capabilities and consumer trust.

The group will continue investing in technology, human resources, research and development, and distribution to strengthen its domestic position and bring more Vietnamese brands to international markets.