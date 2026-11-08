Việt Nam, Finland move to strengthen political trust, expand cooperation

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), led by Politburo Member and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Trịnh Văn Quyết paid a working visit to Finland from November 4-7 to strengthen political trust and promote multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

The visit that took place one year after the establishment of the two countries’ Strategic Partnership provided an opportunity for both sides to enhance cooperation through Party channels, foster people-to-people exchanges and advance the implementation of high-level agreements.

During a meeting with First Deputy Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Paula Risikko, Quyết expressed his appreciation for Finland's valuable support for Việt Nam's past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as its current cause of national construction and development.

Affirming Việt Nam's high regard for its friendship with Finland, he proposed maintaining high-level exchanges, strengthening ties between political parties and parliamentary cooperation, and sharing experience in policymaking.

He also called for closer links among universities, research institutes and businesses in education, science, technology and innovation.

Quyết suggested that Finland further promote its role as a bridge between Việt Nam and the European Union (EU), while Việt Nam could serve as a bridge between Finland and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He called for effective utilisation of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and urged Finland to encourage the remaining EU member states to ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at an early date.

On multilateral cooperation, he suggested the two countries coordinate closely at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), continue to uphold multilateralism, adhere to the United Nations Charter and promote the rule of law.

He also stressed the importance of supporting ASEAN's common position on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) and settling disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Risikko affirmed Việt Nam is an important partner of Finland, noting considerable potential for cooperation, particularly in science and technology, energy, education, smart cities and labour. She said the two countries' foreign ministries were working together to develop an action programme for implementing the Strategic Partnership and called for stronger coordination at multilateral forums.

The two sides agreed to promote the role of their respective parliaments in facilitating the implementation of bilateral agreements and creating favourable conditions for trade and investment.

At a meeting with Jiri Mäntysalo, Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of Finland, Quyết thanked Finnish communists for their longstanding support for Việt Nam and shared the country's socio-economic achievements and experience gained during 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal).

He highlighted the close relationship between the Party and the people, the combination of theory and practice, and the people-centred approach to development, with economic growth going hand in hand with social progress and equity. Reaffirming Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, he proposed enhancing theoretical exchanges, media cooperation and coordination at multilateral forums of political parties.

Mäntysalo spoke highly of Việt Nam's Đổi Mới achievements and foreign policy, describing the country as a model in building socialism.

He noted strong interest among Finnish communists and young people in learning from the CPV's experience. Both sides agreed to maintain contacts, exchange information on international developments and the international communist and workers' movements, and promote exchanges among organisations, particularly youth organisations.

Meeting with Mauri Raveala, President of the Finland-Việt Nam Friendship Association, and its members, Quyết congratulated the association on its 55th founding anniversary (1971-2026) and praised its longstanding solidarity and support for Việt Nam.

He encouraged the association to attract more young members and strengthen links among localities, educational institutions and businesses to expand cooperation in economics, trade, science and technology.

Raveala and association members expressed their affection for Việt Nam and proposed practical cooperation initiatives in forestry, shipbuilding, logistics services, human resources training and water treatment, contributing to the implementation of the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

At a meeting with Marit af Björkesten, Chief Executive Officer of Finnish public broadcaster Yle, Quyết congratulated the broadcaster on its 100th anniversary (1926-2026) and proposed exchanges of programmes introducing the two countries and their people, as well as joint productions on education, the environment and sustainable development.

He also called for sharing experience in digital transformation and media workforce training.

Björkesten highlighted Yle's public service mission, stressing that providing accurate information was fundamental to maintaining audience trust.

She shared the broadcaster's experience in fact-checking and developing digital content, particularly for younger audiences, and welcomed cooperation proposals, especially in digital media and the responsible application of artificial intelligence.

During the visit, Quyết also called on Finnish partners to facilitate the integration of the Vietnamese community into local society while supporting the preservation of the Vietnamese language and national cultural identity.

The delegation met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Finland and representatives of the Vietnamese community, discussing bilateral relations, community affairs and ways to strengthen connections between overseas Vietnamese and their homeland.

The meetings took place in a sincere, frank and open atmosphere, helping consolidate political trust, identify new cooperation opportunities and create fresh momentum for the Việt Nam-Finland Strategic Partnership to develop in a substantive and effective manner. — VNA/VNS