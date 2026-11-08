Top leader and spouse depart for official visit to Japan

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hà Nội on Sunday for a four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.

The official delegation includes Politburo members and Party Central Committee Secretaries Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Organisation, and Lê Minh Trí, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs.

Other Politburo members are General Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; Lê Hoài Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Trần Đức Thắng, Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee; and Trần Lưu Quang, Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee.

The delegation also includes Party Central Committee members Nguyễn Hải Ninh, Chief of the Party Central Committee Office; Ngô Văn Tuấn, Minister of Finance; Lê Mạnh Hùng, Minister of Industry and Trade; Vũ Hải Quân, Minister of Science and Technology; and Trịnh Việt Hùng, Minister of Agriculture and Environment.

Tô Ân Xô, Assistant to the Party General Secretary and President, and Head of the Party General Secretary’s Office; and Phạm Quang Hiệu, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan also join the delegation. — VNA/VNS