Elevated rustic bánh cuốn with prawn broth and truffle

At Mộc Loft Restaurant, Executive Chef Hoàng Anh Chiến reimagines one of Việt Nam's most beloved comfort foods, transforming traditional bánh cuốn into an elegant dining experience that balances heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary flair.

Inspired by the countryside versions of bánh cuốn found in northern provinces such as Cao Bằng and Lạng Sơn, where the delicate rice rolls are often enjoyed in a light broth, the dish presents a refined interpretation featuring silky steamed rice sheets, fresh prawns and a fragrant prawn consommé finished with a subtle touch of truffle.

Filled with minced pork, wood ear mushrooms and dried shiitake mushrooms, the rice rolls are complemented by a clear, golden broth made by slowly simmering prawn heads, shells and vegetables.

Ingredients

For the rice rolls and filling

80g northwestern rice flour

A small amount of tapioca starch

Cooking oil

Water

40g minced pork

10g dried wild shiitake mushrooms, soaked and finely chopped

10g wood ear mushrooms, soaked and finely diced

30g fresh prawns, boiled and peeled

Fried shallots

Mushroom seasoning

For the prawn broth

50g prawn heads and shells

40g mixed vegetables (onion, white radish and carrot)

300ml water

Salt and mushroom seasoning, to taste

Cooking oil

For finishing

5g truffle paste

8g dried shrimp floss

3g Vietnamese coriander

Assorted northwestern herbs

Instructions

Making the rice sheets

- Combine the rice flour with water to create a thin batter. Add a small amount of tapioca starch for elasticity and a little oil to prevent sticking.

- Allow the batter to rest for 30 minutes.

- Spread a thin layer of batter over a traditional bánh cuốn steaming cloth stretched over a pot of boiling water.

- Cover and steam for 30 to 45 seconds until the sheet becomes smooth and translucent, then carefully lift it using a bamboo stick

Preparing the filling

- Finely chop the soaked shiitake and wood ear mushrooms.

- Fry the shallots until fragrant, then add the pork and mushrooms, stir-frying until cooked through and seasoning lightly.

- Boil and peel the prawns.

- Place the filling on each rice sheet, roll up and arrange on a serving plate with the prawns.

Preparing the broth

- Sauté the prawn heads and shells until fragrant, then transfer them to a pot with the vegetables and water and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes.

- Strain and season lightly to preserve the broth's natural sweetness.

Serving

- Dot the rice rolls with truffle paste and sprinkle with dried shrimp floss.

- Garnish with fresh herbs.

- Serve with the hot prawn broth on the side and pour it over the rolls just before eating.

Chef's tips

- Keep the batter thin to achieve soft, silky rice sheets.

- Toasting the prawn shells before simmering produces a richer, more flavourful broth.

- Season the broth lightly so the truffle aroma remains balanced.

- Serve immediately while the rolls are warm and tender.

The dish reflects Chef Chiến's culinary philosophy of respecting regional traditions while embracing contemporary techniques and premium ingredients, resulting in an experience that feels both familiar and new.

It also reinforces Mộc Loft Restaurant's celebration of the region's culture, landscapes and enduring traditions. — VNS