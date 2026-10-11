HCM CITY — Chef Nguyễn Như Cường, head chef at Madame Lam Restaurant, brings a contemporary interpretation to Cơm Tiến Vua, a dish inspired by the refined culinary traditions of Việt Nam’s royal cuisine.

Cơm Tiến Vua reflects the spirit of Vietnamese royal cuisine, where food was prepared to demonstrate sophistication, precision and respect for the diner.

At Madame Lam, chef Cường reinterprets the dish with carefully selected ingredients while retaining its traditional character. The preparation combines ST25 rice, 19-grain rice and nine distinctive types of salt, creating a balance of flavours, textures and aromas.

Each component is prepared separately and arranged with care, turning a simple rice dish into an elegant culinary experience.

Try the talented chef’s recipe to discover a contemporary interpretation of a royal-inspired Vietnamese dish.

Cơm Tiến Vua

Ingredients:

Selected ST25 rice: 70g

19-grain rice: 70g

Shrimp salt: 10g

Crab salt: 10g

Fish salt: 10g

Chicken salt: 10g

Sesame salt: 10g

Mushroom salt: 10g

Ant egg salt: 10g

Anchovy salt: 10g

Aromatic herb salt: 10g

Pandan leaves

Mushroom broth

Preparation:

Steam the ST25 rice with pandan leaves using a 1:1 rice-to-water ratio, allowing the grains to absorb the leaves’ delicate fragrance while retaining their natural texture.

Soak the 19-grain rice for about four hours before cooking it with mushroom broth. This helps soften the grains while enhancing their natural flavour.

Prepare the nine types of salt separately by combining the main ingredients with a small amount of salt and roasting the mixtures until the moisture has evaporated. This process concentrates their individual flavours while creating a variety of textures.

Arrange the cooked ST25 rice and 19-grain rice carefully on a specially designed serving plate. Place the nine types of salt around the rice to create a balanced and elegant presentation.

The dish is served as part of a special set and enjoyed in a small mother-of-pearl bowl, adding to the refined dining experience.

The combination of carefully selected rice and nine distinctive salts is the defining element of Cơm Tiến Vua. Each salt offers a different flavour, allowing diners to experience the dish in a variety of ways.

Diners can enjoy Cơm Tiến Vua as part of the restaurant’s contemporary interpretation of Vietnamese culinary heritage. — VNS