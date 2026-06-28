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Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Bánh xèo Miền Trung or Central Vietnam-style crispy crepe

June 28, 2026 - 07:08
With Chef Nguyễn Như Cường, head chef of Madame Lam, a Michelin-Selected Vietnamese cuisine restaurant in HCM City.
Head Chef Như Cường of Madame Lam Contemporary Vietnamese Cuisine Restaurant. — Photo courtesy of Madame Lam

With several years of experience working in international hotels and restaurants, Executive Chef Như Cường now focuses on cooking Vietnamese cuisine, both traditional and contemporary, at Madame Lam.

Vietnamese crepes have a special link to the childhood of Chef Như Cường. The dish was always on the table during special family gatherings.

Try the talented chef’s latest recipe this weekend to surprise your loved ones.

Bánh xèo Miền Trung (Central Vietnam-style crispy crepes)

Ingredients (for four servings)

Batter:

. Rice flour: 200g

. Drinking water: 150g

. Salt: 2g

. Turmeric powder: 1g

Filling:

. Peeled fresh shrimp: 100g

. Pork: 100g

. Mustard greens: 300g

. Fresh herbs: 200g

. Green mango: 100g

. Jicama: 200g

. Finely chopped garlic and onion: ½ tsp

. Cooking oil

. Peanut sauce prepared according to the restaurant's recipe

Bánh xèo Miền Trung (Central Vietnam-style crispy crepes). — Photo courtesy of Madame Lam

Preparation:

- Mix rice flour well with salt, water and turmeric powder, then let the mixture rest for an hour.

- Wash the pork and cut into thin and small pieces. Peel the shrimp, then stir-fry the pork and shrimp with shredded jicama, and garlic and onion.

- Wash, peel and shred the green mango.

- Use a small saucepan to make the crepes, ensuring that they are thin and crispy.

- Fold the crepe around a filling of green mango shreds and the stir-fried mixture of shrimp, pork and jicama.

- Place the crepes on a large plate, then garnish them with herbs (as seen in the photo) and enjoy them with the restaurant’s home-made peanut sauce.

The peanut sauce is a secret recipe of the chef's family, which you can discover at the Michelin-selected restaurant Madame Lam located at 10 Trần Ngọc Diện Street, An Khánh, HCM City. For reservations, call 0703226262. — VNS

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