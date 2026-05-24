At JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi, Chinese Restaurant Wong Chi Ming stands as a sanctuary for Cantonese traditions. But beyond the classics lies a dedication to precision that elevates simple ingredients into masterpieces. At the heart of the kitchen is Chef Wong Chi Ming, who brings 40 years of culinary mastery to every plate.

Crispy Skin Pork Belly is a must-try for guests.​ The beauty of this dish lies in the contrast: a crackling, golden-brown skin that shatters at the first bite, paired with meat that remains incredibly tender and juicy.

To keep the flavours light and balanced, Chef Wong pairs the pork with a signature yellow mustard sauce. The gentle heat and tanginess of the mustard cut through the richness of the meat, creating a clean and elegant finish. It is a thoughtful touch that reflects Chef Wong's decades of experience in creating perfectly balanced meals.

Ingredients:

500g pork belly

500g refined salt

For the Mustard Sauce:

90ml premium yellow mustard powder

300ml warm water

15ml condensed milk

15ml white vinegar

Preparation:

Begin by selecting a high-quality cut of pork belly. After cleaning, cover the skin entirely with a thick layer of refined salt. Let it rest for 40 minutes. This crucial step draws out moisture, which is the secret to achieving that iconic crackle. Once finished, rinse the pork thoroughly with fresh water.

The skin side then must be dried over a steady flame for approximately 45 minutes. This slow-drying process tightens the skin and prepares it to blister and puff perfectly during the roasting stage.

Roast the pork for about 15 minutes. The heat must be carefully calibrated to ensure the skin achieves maximum crispness while the meat remains tender, retaining its natural juices and texture.

While the pork roasts, prepare the sauce by whisking the mustard powder with warm water, condensed milk and vinegar. Stir continuously for 20 minutes until the mixture transforms into a silky, bright yellow emulsion with a smooth, thickened consistency.

Slice the pork into uniform, bite-sized cubes and arrange them with the golden skin facing upward to showcase the texture. Serve alongside a generous pour of the yellow mustard sauce. The contrast between the savoury crunch of the pork and the zesty, creamy depth of the mustard creates an unforgettable encounter.

To experience this dish in its full glory, please visit Chinese Restaurant Wong Chi Ming, JW Marriott Hanoi at 8, Đỗ Đức Dục Road, Từ Liêm Ward, Hà Nội, Tel: +84 24 3833 5588. VNS