Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches Phú Quốc–Bangkok route

The new service will operate daily between the two regional tourism hubs, with a flight time of approximately one hour and 20 minutes.

The route marks the airline’s latest expansion in Asia, following the development of connections between Phú Quốc and destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), South Korea and Singapore.

Currently served mainly by low-cost carriers, the Phú Quốc–Bangkok route will now include a full-service option, offering passengers a more comprehensive travel experience integrated with Sun Group’s tourism ecosystem.

Beyond in-flight services, passengers will be able to complete check-in procedures directly at participating hotels and access the premium Sun Executive Lounge in Phú Quốc.

To mark the launch, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is offering promotional one-way fares from VNĐ1,451,000 for flights departing within the first month of operations. Passengers travelling from Bangkok to Phú Quốc will also receive a 20 per cent discount on base fares for bookings made between June 11 and July 10, 2026.

Passengers will also receive complimentary tickets to the Sun World Hòn Thơm Cable Car, recognised as the world’s longest three-wire sea-crossing cable car, along with discounts of up to 30 per cent on accommodation, dining, spa and entertainment services within Sun Group’s southern Phú Quốc tourism complex.

The launch also supports broader tourism cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand.

During a recent meeting with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Sun Group Chairman Đặng Minh Trường proposed the “Two Countries – One Destination” initiative, aimed at linking major island destinations, including Phú Quốc, Phuket and Koh Samui.

The initiative also includes plans to expand air services connecting Phú Quốc, Đà Nẵng and HCM City with Phuket, Chiang Mai and other destinations in Thailand.

According to the airline, Bangkok will serve as an important gateway for multi-destination tourism products linking Việt Nam and Thailand, while also helping Phú Quốc attract a wider international customer base through Suvarnabhumi Airport, one of Southeast Asia’s busiest aviation hubs.

The route is expected to appeal to Thai travellers seeking short-haul leisure trips, supported by Phú Quốc’s visa-free policy and expanding tourism offerings.

Sun Group is also continuing to invest in infrastructure on the island. In cooperation with Changi Airports International, Phú Quốc International Airport is being developed towards an “airport destination” model. The airport has also partnered with SITA to introduce a fully self-service passenger journey system.

The airline said the combination of upgraded airport infrastructure and full-service operations would help strengthen Phú Quốc’s position as an emerging international tourism and aviation gateway.