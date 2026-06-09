Sun PhuQuoc Airways appoints GSAs in Russia, China and Malaysia

The move marks a new step in the airline’s strategy to expand its international market presence, strengthen distribution capabilities and improve connectivity between Việt Nam and key tourism markets.

Expanding international footprint

At the announcement ceremony, Sun PhuQuoc Airways introduced its GSAs in the three strategic markets, selecting partners with established agency networks and extensive experience in the aviation and travel industries.

In Russia, the airline appointed Avia Turizm, a member of Anex Tourism Group, one of the major travel groups operating across Europe, the Middle East, Russia and the CIS region.

In Malaysia, Sun PhuQuoc Airways partnered with Wifadah Travel & Tours, an aviation services company with more than 20 years of experience in the Asia-Pacific market.

In China, the carrier appointed Sichuan Baoyue International Aviation Service, headquartered in Sichuan Province, and Beijing Xianghe International Transportation Service, a Beijing-based logistics and integrated business solutions provider.

Beyond ticket sales, the GSAs will support the airline in market development, agency network expansion, travel trade cooperation and destination promotion activities.

Russia and China have long been among Phú Quốc’s leading international source markets, while Malaysia serves as an important gateway for ASEAN travellers and the growing Muslim travel segment.

The airline said expanding its distribution network in these markets would help strengthen air connectivity, support tourism growth and enhance Phú Quốc’s visibility as a regional tourism destination.

To date, Sun PhuQuoc Airways has established GSA partnerships in several markets, including Taiwan (China), South Korea, Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Thailand and India.

Under its “Rise to the World” strategy, the airline plans to continue expanding its commercial network through partnerships in Australia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Oman, the Czech Republic, Mongolia and Japan.

New domestic routes launched

Alongside its international expansion, Sun PhuQuoc Airways also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Viet Media Travel Joint Stock Company (Viet Media Travel), one of Việt Nam’s major travel companies.

The partnership aims to develop integrated travel products, expand distribution channels, increase passenger traffic and optimise the airline’s route network.

The carrier also announced the launch of three new domestic routes connecting major economic and tourism centres nationwide.

From July 20, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will operate the Hà Nội–Nha Trang route with three daily flights.

From July 25, 2026, the Hồ Chí Minh City–Hải Phòng and Hải Phòng–Phú Quốc routes will begin operating with one daily flight each.

The airline said the simultaneous expansion of its international distribution network, stronger cooperation with domestic tourism partners and the launch of new routes reflect its integrated growth strategy for the next stage of development.

The carrier is also expected to further strengthen connectivity between Phú Quốc and domestic as well as international markets, contributing to tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges while supporting the island’s ambition to become a leading regional destination.