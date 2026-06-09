Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Brandinfo

Sun PhuQuoc Airways appoints GSAs in Russia, China and Malaysia

June 09, 2026 - 11:07
HÀ NỘI — Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) on June 8 announced the appointment of General Sales Agents (GSAs) in Russia, China and Malaysia, alongside the launch of three new domestic routes and a strategic cooperation agreement with Viet Media Travel.
GSA's representative in Russia

The move marks a new step in the airline’s strategy to expand its international market presence, strengthen distribution capabilities and improve connectivity between Việt Nam and key tourism markets.

Expanding international footprint

At the announcement ceremony, Sun PhuQuoc Airways introduced its GSAs in the three strategic markets, selecting partners with established agency networks and extensive experience in the aviation and travel industries.

In Russia, the airline appointed Avia Turizm, a member of Anex Tourism Group, one of the major travel groups operating across Europe, the Middle East, Russia and the CIS region.

GSA's representative in Malaysia

In Malaysia, Sun PhuQuoc Airways partnered with Wifadah Travel & Tours, an aviation services company with more than 20 years of experience in the Asia-Pacific market.

In China, the carrier appointed Sichuan Baoyue International Aviation Service, headquartered in Sichuan Province, and Beijing Xianghe International Transportation Service, a Beijing-based logistics and integrated business solutions provider.

Beyond ticket sales, the GSAs will support the airline in market development, agency network expansion, travel trade cooperation and destination promotion activities.

Representative of GSA Sichuan Baoyue International Aviation Service in China

Russia and China have long been among Phú Quốc’s leading international source markets, while Malaysia serves as an important gateway for ASEAN travellers and the growing Muslim travel segment.

The airline said expanding its distribution network in these markets would help strengthen air connectivity, support tourism growth and enhance Phú Quốc’s visibility as a regional tourism destination.

To date, Sun PhuQuoc Airways has established GSA partnerships in several markets, including Taiwan (China), South Korea, Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Thailand and India.

Under its “Rise to the World” strategy, the airline plans to continue expanding its commercial network through partnerships in Australia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Oman, the Czech Republic, Mongolia and Japan.

New domestic routes launched

Alongside its international expansion, Sun PhuQuoc Airways also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Viet Media Travel Joint Stock Company (Viet Media Travel), one of Việt Nam’s major travel companies.

Representatives from SPA and Viet Media Travel sign a cooperation agreement

The partnership aims to develop integrated travel products, expand distribution channels, increase passenger traffic and optimise the airline’s route network.

The carrier also announced the launch of three new domestic routes connecting major economic and tourism centres nationwide.

From July 20, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will operate the Hà Nội–Nha Trang route with three daily flights.

From July 25, 2026, the Hồ Chí Minh City–Hải Phòng and Hải Phòng–Phú Quốc routes will begin operating with one daily flight each.

The airline said the simultaneous expansion of its international distribution network, stronger cooperation with domestic tourism partners and the launch of new routes reflect its integrated growth strategy for the next stage of development.

The carrier is also expected to further strengthen connectivity between Phú Quốc and domestic as well as international markets, contributing to tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges while supporting the island’s ambition to become a leading regional destination.

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

Sun Group and Central Pattana to develop retail hubs in Việt Nam

On the occasion of the official visit to Thailand by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, Sun Group and Central Pattana, a member of Central Group and Thailand’s No.1 retail-led mixed-use developer, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a strategic partnership, laying the foundation for a new generation of world-class retail and mixed-use complexes across Việt Nam.
Brandinfo

Up to 30% Visa offers for DIFF 2026 and Sun World experiences

Watching the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, exploring Sun World and enjoying summer in Đà Nẵng City is now more worthwhile than ever, thanks to stacked offers of up to nearly 30 per cent for VISA cardholders booking via Sun World’s official website and the Sun Paradise Land app.
Brandinfo

Sun PhuQuoc Airways introduces full-service flights on Phú Quốc–Singapore route

Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) has officially announced the launch of its scheduled flights to Singapore. Beyond connecting two of Asia's key island destinations, Sun PhuQuoc Airways' entry marks the very first time a full-service carrier will operate this route, unlocking opportunities to welcome high-spending international travellers to Việt Nam’s Phú Quốc Island.
Brandinfo

Seven Vinmec hospitals earn 4-star Global Hospital Ratings in 2026

The Global Hospital Rating system has officially announced its 2026 results, with seven hospitals under the Vinmec Healthcare System simultaneously receiving 4-star ratings. Notably, Vinmec Times City and Vinmec Central Park achieved outstanding 5-star scores in key categories, including Clinical Services, Patient Safety, and Patient Experience.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom