Vietnamese couple prosecuted for allegedly sheltering illegal foreign workers

TÂY NINH — Police in the southern province of Tây Ninh have recently prosecuted a husband and wife for organising accommodation for three Bangladeshi nationals who were overstaying in Việt Nam.

The provincial police’s Security Investigation Agency issued prosecution decisions against Nguyễn Văn Huy, 39, and his wife Đỗ Ngọc Ánh, 28, both permanent residents of the northern province Hưng Yên, for allegedly “organising for others to stay in Việt Nam illegally.”

Huy was arrested and remanded in custody, while Ánh was released on bail and prohibited from leaving her place of residence.

The case came to light during an inspection at HL Plastic Co Ltd in Nhơn Hòa Hamlet, Mỹ Hạnh Commune, Tây Ninh Province, at around 10pm on July 28.

The inspection, conducted by the provincial police’s administrative management and immigration management units in coordination with Mỹ Hạnh Commune Police, found three Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally at the company.

They were identified as Hossan Moyazem, 49, Selim MD, 51, and Kalam Abul, 50.

According to the investigation, Huy and Ánh rented a workshop in Nhơn Hòa Hamlet in November 2024 to sort and store scrap materials. They established HL Plastic Co Ltd in June 2025, with Huy listed as the owner and legal representative.

In July 2025, Moyazem and Selim MD approached the company seeking work. Huy agreed to employ them because the company was short of workers and hiring them was cheaper than employing domestic workers.

The two were paid VNĐ230,000 (US$8.70) per day and provided with food and accommodation at the workshop.

Moyazem left the company after working for more than a month, while Selim MD continued working there.

At the end of June 2026, Moyazem returned seeking employment and brought Kalam Abul with him.

Ánh agreed to employ both men under the same pay and accommodation arrangements.

Police said Huy and Ánh did not sign employment contracts with the three foreign workers or declare their temporary residence to the authorities. They also arranged for all three to live at the workshop while working there.

During police questioning, the couple reportedly admitted that they had arranged accommodation for the three Bangladeshi nationals at HL Plastic despite knowing that the men did not meet the legal requirements to stay in Việt Nam.

When police carried out the inspection on July 28, Ánh reportedly called Huy and used Zalo and Facebook to alert the three workers and tell them to flee in an attempt to avoid detection.

The three Bangladeshi nationals told investigators that they had entered Việt Nam in 2024 as tourists after being introduced to brokers in Bangladesh.

After their permitted period of stay expired, they neither applied for extensions nor left Việt Nam. Instead, they remained in the country illegally and worked at various locations, including HL Plastic, until they were detected by authorities.

Further investigation is underway. — VNS