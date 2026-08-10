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Cần Thơ police arrest four dog thieves who shot officer during pursuit

August 10, 2026 - 10:08
Four men were arrested in Cần Thơ after fleeing a night patrol, shooting a police officer in the chest and abandoning a sack of stolen dogs – all four were in custody within 19 hours.

 

The suspects were apprehended by police. Photos courtesy of the Cần Thơ Police Department

CẦN THƠ — Four men suspected of stealing dogs and attacking police officers in the southern city of Cần Thơ have been arrested, local police announced on Monday.

Those arrested are Nguyễn Tấn Lợi, 42, Nguyễn Hoàng Mỹ, 33, and Trần Phúc Hậu, 46 – all residents of Cần Thơ – and Lê Minh Toàn, 32, a resident of the southern province Vĩnh Long.

According to initial investigations, on Saturday, An Thạnh Commune Police organised a patrol to maintain security and public order in the commune.

At about 1am that day, the patrol team spotted two motorcycles carrying four riders transporting a cloth sack suspected of containing stolen dogs.

The patrol team signalled the riders to stop for inspection. The individuals refused to comply, threw down the cloth sack and sped away on the motorcycles in an attempt to flee.

The weapons and tools used by the suspects.

During the pursuit, one of the individuals used a dog-hunting gun to attack the officers, injuring one officer in the chest.

Immediately after the incident, the Director of Cần Thơ City Police directed the Criminal Police Division to urgently deploy forces, track down, arrest and strictly handle those involved.

About 19 hours after the incident, authorities had apprehended all four suspects.

Officers also seized evidence including three dead dogs, four homemade dog-hunting guns and a number of other items.

The Criminal Police Division is continuing to consolidate documents and evidence, and to investigate and clarify the conduct of the suspects for handling in accordance with the law. — VNS

 

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