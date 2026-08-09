Việt Nam wins seven medals at 3rd International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence

HÀ NỘI – Seven of Việt Nam’s eight contestants won medals at the third International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), held in Kazakhstan's Astana from August 2 to 8, according to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET).

The team won two gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

The gold medalists are Nguyễn Viết Trung Nhân, an 11th grader, and Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn, a 12th grader, both from the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hà Nội.

Nguyễn Anh Hùng, an 11th grader from the same school, won a silver medal.

The four bronze medals went to Phan Đình Triết, a 12th grader from Lê Quy Đôn High School for the Gifted in Đà Nẵng City; Lê Minh Quân, a 12th grader from Quang Trung High School for the Gifted in Đồng Nai City; Hà Gia Minh, an 11th grader from the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hà Nội; and Nguyễn Lê Duy Khang, a 10th grader from Lê Hồng Phong High School for the Gifted in Hồ Chí Minh City.

The third edition of the IOAI featured 471 students from 108 teams representing countries and territories to compete in the individual AI programming contest. The organising committee awarded a total of 37 gold, 73 silver and 110 bronze medals.

The result affirmed Việt Nam’s competitiveness among the world’s leading countries in AI while demonstrating Vietnamese students’ aptitude, analytical thinking and ability to embrace new technologies.

The achievement also further asserted the quality of general education as the country implements Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, the MoET said.

This year's contest required students to complete the full AI problem-solving process, from data analysis and programming to model training, optimisation, testing and completion.

Contestants also needed strong skills in programming, algorithms, statistics and computing, alongside knowledge of machine learning and AI.

2026 marked the first year that the MoET had organised a two-round selection process for the national team to compete at the IOAI.

The first-round online test attracted 1,188 students from 34 provinces and cities, with 246 advancing to the second round for an in-person AI programming test.

The eight top performers were selected to represent Việt Nam at the international competition. VNA/VNS