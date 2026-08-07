Đắk Lung Bridge collapse cuts off water and other supplies to 50,000 residents

ĐỒNG NAI — Phước Long Ward Police have asked residents not to travel through the Đắk Lung Bridge area until further notice, following its collapse on Thursday that cut off water to around 50,000 residents.

The incident damaged clean water transmission pipelines, disrupting water supplies to the residents in Phước Long and Phước Bình wards and Bình Tân Commune.

Đồng Nai City Police, in coordination with relevant agencies, on Thursday afternoon conducted an investigation into the collapse, finding a traffic collision to be the cause.

At around 4am on Thursday, a crane truck travelled along the inter-neighbourhood road in Phước Long Ward, driven by Nguyễn Cao Tân and carrying Trần Ngọc Quỳnh, both aged 33 and residents of HCM City.

The truck was travelling from the Phước Long Victory Monument towards the Thác Mơ Hydropower Plant.

When it reached the Đắk Lung Bridge, the truck collided with the structure, causing one-third of the bridge to collapse and sustain severe damage.

The crane truck remained suspended over the bridge while authorities created a plan to remove it safely.

Its driver tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.

Both the Phước Long D250 and Phước Bình D200 clean water pipelines, which had been installed on either side of the bridge, were also broken when the bridge collapsed, stopping the supply of water for domestic use to area residents.

According to the Phước Long Water Supply Enterprise, water pressure reductions and the temporary suspension of water supplies could last 48 hours, until around 5am on Saturday.

The water supplier asked residents to store water in advance and use it sparingly during the temporary suspension.

After repairs have been completed and water supplies restored, hydraulic fluctuations may occur in the pipeline network, meaning that water quality and pressure in some areas may remain unstable for a short period.

Nguyễn Thị Việt Trinh, a resident of Phước Long Ward, said that her family and relatives lived on both sides of the bridge. The collapse has caused considerable difficulties for travelling, as people now have to take a route around the hills and foothills to get to the other side. Residents said they hope authorities will resolve the situation soon.

Nguyễn Khắc Hạnh, chairman of the Phước Long Ward People’s Committee, said the committee is working with the water supplier to lay a temporary pipeline and restore water supplies as soon as possible.

First, however, the vehicle involved in the accident had to be removed from the bridge area before repairs could begin on the damaged pipelines.

In the longer term, the ward People’s Committee is working with the Department of Construction to survey the current condition of the site, and will likely propose construction on a new concrete bridge alongside the existing one.

The existing Đắk Lung Bridge will be restored to preserve its historical value.

Đắk Lung Bridge was recognised as a provincial-level historical site by the former Bình Phước Provincial People’s Committee in 2020.

It plays an important role in educating younger generations about revolutionary traditions and patriotism, while also serving as a reminder of the suffering and losses endured by the people during the resistance war. — VNS