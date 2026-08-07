Newly opened eco-lodge in Phong Nha defines regenerative tourism

QUẢNG TRỊ — Set along the serene Son River and embraced by the dramatic limestone peaks of the Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng UNESCO World Heritage Site, a new retreat is inviting travellers to experience Việt Nam’s most celebrated landscapes in a different way.

The recently opened Auko Eco‑Wellness Lodges offers visitors not only proximity to the world’s largest cave system, including the legendary Sơn Đoòng, but also a philosophy of living with nature rather than against it.

Developed by Văn Phú Real Estate Development JSC and operated by Lumina Wellbeing, Auko introduces a model of regenerative hospitality that blends conservation with adaptation.

Elevated bamboo walkways rise above historic flood levels, while eco‑tented lodges are designed to adapt to seasonal water movements. Renewable bamboo, reclaimed timber and naturally ventilated materials shape the architecture, ensuring that the retreat feels part of the landscape rather than imposed upon it.

Thirty eco‑wellness lodges are scattered in small clusters beneath native plants, creating a sense of seclusion and harmony. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the landscape, whether through riverside walks, exploration of nearby caves or simply enjoying the tranquillity of the surroundings.

Auko’s development aligns with international sustainability benchmarks, including the IFC Building Resilience Index and EDGE Advanced certification. For travellers, this means comfort and authenticity are paired with climate‑conscious design – a rare combination that positions Auko as a model for future tourism in Việt Nam.

Wellness inspired by Phong Nha

At Auko Eco‑Wellness Lodges, wellness is not an added amenity but a philosophy inspired by indigenous wisdom, native botanicals, healing waters and the natural rhythms of the region. Operated by Lumina Wellbeing, the lodge offers regenerative journeys designed to cultivate belonging, embodied presence and deep restoration.

Guests can explore hydrotherapy journeys, sound healing, primal and somatic movement, yoga and even cave meditation. Seasonal ceremonies, visiting practitioners and curated retreats ensure that the programme evolves throughout the year, reflecting both tradition and innovation.

To mark its opening, direct bookings include exclusive privileges, with savings of 20 per cent available until December 20. Guests booking through Auko’s official website https://aukoways.com/ will enjoy the best value and a rewarding experience.

With its blend of cultural wisdom, sustainable design and immersive wellness, Auko Eco‑Wellness Lodges positions Phong Nha not only as a destination for adventure, but also as a sanctuary for renewal – a new chapter in Việt Nam’s tourism story. — VNS

