A weekend home for ancient chamber music

Every Saturday, a free class at Bích Câu Đạo Quán, Hà Nội, brings together learners of all ages to explore one of Việt Nam's oldest chamber music traditions. Through community-based teaching, artists are passing on the UNESCO-recognised art form to ensure it lives on for future generations.
A 24-volume Spanish-language collection of selected works by Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro Ruz has been unveiled in Hà Nội ahead of the centenary of his birth, offering an important resource for researchers and readers interested in his life, political thought and the enduring friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba.
Đà Nẵng and Hamyang County in the province of Gyeosangnam, South Korea, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding of friendship and cooperation focusing on high-tech farming, culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, as well as on research and production of Ngọc Ling or Vietnamese ginseng (Panax vietnamensis).
Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience Vietnamese coffee culture, discover Vietnamese fashion and take part in interactive cultural activities designed to introduce Vietnamese culture to local audiences.
The events are aimed to honour the lives, legacies, ideals and immense contributions of President Hồ Chí Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro to the struggles for national liberation and the building and defence of their respective nations, Việt Nam and Cuba.
With its millennia-old heritage and growing integration of preservation and innovation, Vạn Phúc silk weaving village is poised to become a distinctive cultural destination, helping promote Hà Nội's sustainable cultural tourism and bring the quintessence of Vietnamese silk weaving closer to domestic and international visitors.