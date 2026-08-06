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A weekend home for ancient chamber music

August 06, 2026 - 18:42
Every Saturday, a free class at Bích Câu Đạo Quán, Hà Nội, brings together learners of all ages to explore one of Việt Nam's oldest chamber music traditions. Through community-based teaching, artists are passing on the UNESCO-recognised art form to ensure it lives on for future generations.

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