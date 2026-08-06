More healthcare, more support for Hà Nội people

Cần Thơ police have detained the chairman of Mekolor JSC over allegations of spreading false information online after the company claimed a non-existent €10 billion bank transfer had been misappropriated by VietinBank and the State Bank of Việt Nam.
The verdict brings to a close one of Việt Nam's most shocking child murder cases, in which prosecutors said the defendant orchestrated her son's death to collect billions of đồng in life insurance benefits.
High-tech and super-speciality hospitals in HCM City are set to expand their role beyond medical treatment to become practical training centres, scientific research hubs, and technical transfer platforms for primary healthcare facilities.
Hà Nội's 2026 international economic integration plan focuses on attracting high-quality investment, boosting exports through free trade agreements (FTAs) and transitioning towards a green and sustainable economic model.
The HCM City Sub-Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance has fined a fishing boat captain VNĐ35 million (US$1,330) and revoked his licence for nine months after his boat lost its vessel monitoring system connection, which are part of the city's intensified efforts to combat illegal fishing and enforce maritime laws.
To bring people a high-quality healthcare service from the grass-roots level and improve people’s lives in the context of the country’s aging population, many provinces have carried out several breakthrough measures to increase their healthcare services.