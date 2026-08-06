Hà Nội's 2026 international economic integration plan
August 06, 2026 - 14:43
Hà Nội's 2026 international economic integration plan focuses on attracting high-quality investment, boosting exports through free trade agreements (FTAs) and transitioning towards a green and sustainable economic model.
The HCM City Sub-Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance has fined a fishing boat captain VNĐ35 million (US$1,330) and revoked his licence for nine months after his boat lost its vessel monitoring system connection, which are part of the city's intensified efforts to combat illegal fishing and enforce maritime laws.
To bring people a high-quality healthcare service from the grass-roots level and improve people’s lives in the context of the country’s aging population, many provinces have carried out several breakthrough measures to increase their healthcare services.
Vĩnh Long Province is strengthening the development of shrimp co-operatives and expanding high-tech farming to improve competitiveness, reduce production risks and support sustainable growth in its shrimp industry.