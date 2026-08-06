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Hà Nội's 2026 international economic integration plan

August 06, 2026 - 14:43
Hà Nội's 2026 international economic integration plan focuses on attracting high-quality investment, boosting exports through free trade agreements (FTAs) and transitioning towards a green and sustainable economic model.

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