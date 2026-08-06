Việt Nam seeks Malaysia's support in English-language training for military officers

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang has asked Malaysia's Ministry of Defence to support English-language training for officers of the Việt Nam People's Army.

Giang said the defence ministry stands ready to receive Malaysian defence instructors to teach at military academies and training institutions in Việt Nam, while also sending Vietnamese military personnel to Malaysia to attend English-language training programmes.

The general, who is also a Politburo member and Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during talks with Malaysian Defence Minister Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin in Hà Nội on Thursday morning.

The talks followed an official welcoming ceremony for the Malaysian delegation, led by bin Nordin, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam on Wednesday and Thursday.

Giang also invited Malaysia to continue sending officers to attend Vietnamese language courses and the International Defence Officials Course at military academies in Việt Nam.

He welcomed exchanges between military educational institutions in both countries to promote mutual understanding, facilitate the sharing of professional expertise and strengthen people-to-people links between the two armed forces.

The Vietnamese leader also expressed his hope that the two defence ministries would continue carrying out agreements reached by senior leaders on both sides, as reflected in the action programme for implementing the Việt Nam-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Priority areas for cooperation include high-level exchanges and meetings at all levels, strategic consultations and dialogue, professional exchanges, cooperation between military services, defence industry collaboration, education and workforce development, military medicine and United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Giang also called for closer consultation and mutual support in upholding ASEAN's common positions on regional and international security issues.

Given the positive momentum in bilateral ties and the Malaysian minister's current visit, the general expressed confidence that defence cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia would continue to deepen. He added that this would help translate the two countries' shared strategic vision into concrete outcomes, while further consolidating defence ties as one of the key pillars of the bilateral relationship.

The Vietnamese minister also invited leaders of Malaysia's Ministry of Defence, armed forces and defence enterprises to attend and exhibit their products at the third Việt Nam International Defence Expo scheduled to take place in Hà Nội in December.

For his part, bin Nordin praised the strong relationship between Malaysia and Việt Nam, describing his visit as clear evidence of the friendship and mutual trust between the two countries and their defence ministries.

He said he hoped that both sides would build on the visit to advance agreed areas of defence cooperation based on their respective needs and interests, thus strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more practical and effective manner and contributing to peace, stability and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.

During the talks, the two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

Giang said Việt Nam wishes to maintain regular exchanges and consultations with Malaysia, strengthen substantive cooperation between maritime law enforcement agencies and make active contributions to peace and stability in the region and the wider world.

The Vietnamese leader reaffirmed ASEAN's consistent position that all disputes in the East Sea should be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He also called for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea and the early conclusion of negotiations on an effective and legally consistent Code of Conduct in the East Sea. — VNS