Thailand's top legislator attends exhibition marking 50 years of bilateral diplomatic ties

HÀ NỘI — Sophon Zaram, President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand, attended the opening ceremony of an exhibition entitled "Woven Ties – 50 Years of Thailand–Việt Nam Diplomatic Relations" at the Vietnamese Women's Museum in Hà Nội on Thursday, as part of his official visit to Việt Nam.

Speaking at the ceremony, National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh said the exhibition, held on the exact 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, has gained added significance with the attendance of the top legislator of Thailand, reflecting the determination of the leaders and people of both countries to further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership in a more substantive, effective and sustainable manner.

She noted that the elevation of bilateral ties to the comprehensive strategic partnership in May last year ushered in a new stage of development, creating fresh momentum for deeper and more practical cooperation across politics, defence, security, economy, trade, investment, science and technology, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Thanh highlighted the growing cooperation between the Vietnamese and Thai legislatures, describing it as an important pillar of bilateral relations that has helped strengthen the friendship between the two countries while contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region.

She said the traditional costumes showcased at the exhibition not only reflect the cultural beauty, identity and craftsmanship of each nation, but also symbolises the threads connecting the two countries and their cultures and people. Just as individual strands are woven into durable fabric, she said, Việt Nam–Thailand relations have been built on political trust, close cooperation between the two legislatures and governments, and, above all, the enduring friendship between their people over generations.

The NA Vice Chairwoman also praised the organisers for highlighting the role of women and traditional weaving, describing them as symbols of cultural identity, diligence, creativity, and enduring links between tradition and modernity in both Việt Nam and Thailand.

For his part, the Thai parliamentary leader said the exhibition carries profound meaning, reflecting the friendship, trust and cooperation that the two countries have woven together over the past half-century.

Recalling the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976, he said the milestone marked the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral ties. Over the past five decades, relations have evolved beyond those of neighbouring countries in the same region into what he described as a friendship founded on sincerity and mutual trust.

He noted that the upgrade of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership reflects the close cooperation between the two countries in addressing emerging challenges such as drug trafficking, cyber security and transnational crime. Việt Nam and Thailand are also working together to promote peace, stability and prosperity within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The top legislator reaffirmed the Thai National Assembly's commitment to supporting all aspects of cooperation with Việt Nam, from strengthening parliamentary relations to fostering sustainable connectivity for the prosperity of both countries' people.

Following the ceremony, Thanh, the Thai NA parliamentary leader, and delegates from both countries jointly cut the ribbon to officially open the exhibition.

Through the display of each country's traditional attire, the event showcases the rich cultural heritage, unique identity and artistic excellence of Việt Nam and Thailand. It also reflects the beauty, knowledge and craftsmanship embodied in both societies, highlighting in particular the vital role of women and the weaving tradition in preserving cultural heritage.

The exhibition is open to the public free of charge from 8am to 5pm daily from August 6 to 12. — VNA/VNS