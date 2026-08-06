Thai National Assembly President attends traditional dress exhibition, visits Ngọc Sơn Temple

HÀ NỘI President of Thailand’s National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives Sophon Zaram attended an exhibition featuring the traditional dress of Vietnamese and Thai women on Thursday before visiting Ngọc Sơn Temple in Hà Nội.

As part of his official visit to Việt Nam, Zaram and National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh attended the opening of the exhibition entitled Weaving Friendship: Celebrating 50 Years of Thailand-Việt Nam Diplomatic Relations.

The event was jointly organised by the Royal Thai Embassy in Hà Nội and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Thailand, established on August 6, 1976.

The exhibition features around 20 designs of Vietnamese áo dài and chud Thai, the traditional dress of Thai women.

It also pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother of Thailand, who introduced eight styles of chud Thai for women.

Zaram said relations between Việt Nam and Thailand had grown over the past five decades far beyond conventional cooperation between two neighbouring countries in the same region. He expressed confidence that ties would continue to flourish under their sustainable Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Thanh praised the exhibition for honouring the role of women and traditional weaving. She said the garments reflected not only cultural beauty but also the bonds connecting the two countries and their peoples.

Hà Thị Nga, Vice President and Secretary General of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, expressed her belief that friendship between the two peoples would remain a firm foundation and a source of strength for further deepening Việt Nam-Thailand relations.

Later that afternoon, Zaram visited Ngọc Sơn Temple, located on Ngọc Islet in Hà Nội’s Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

Built in the 19th century, the temple forms part of a special national relic site in Việt Nam. VNS