Điện Biên to earmark $13.2 million for AI-driven tourism promotion

ĐIỆN BIÊN — The northern mountainous province of Điện Biên will spend more than VNĐ345.5 billion (US$13.2 million) on tourism promotion between 2026 and 2030, with digital transformation at the centre of its strategy to attract more visitors.

According to Nguyễn Minh Phú, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, the province aims to maintain at least three million annual engagements across its official digital tourism communication platforms by 2030.

Its smart tourism platform is expected to receive at least 100,000 visits a year, while at least 70 per cent of tourism businesses will regularly update information on the system.

As part of the plan, the province will gradually pilot the application of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies to promote destinations and enhance visitor experiences.

The tech will enable tourists to access 360-degree videos, virtual tours of major attractions, interactive digital maps and AI-powered virtual assistants before and during their trips.

The province also plans to digitise information for all ranked historical sites, recognised tourist attractions and outstanding community-based tourism villages. Each commune and ward will be required to develop at least one digital communications package, including destination profiles, photo collections, short videos and QR codes.

Điện Biên will focus its promotional activities on three key tourism products: historical and spiritual tourism; ethnic cultural and nature-based tourism; and wellness, leisure and resort tourism.

Priority will be given to promoting the Special National Historic Site of the Điện Biên Phủ Battlefield, the Điện Biên Phủ – Pá Khoang Tourism Area, and destinations in Mường Phăng, Tủa Chùa and A Pa Chải.

The province is targeting both traditional and potential international markets, including ASEAN countries, China, France and Japan. It also plans to promote cross-border tourism products along the Tây Trang – A Pa Chải route, connecting with northern Laos, China's Yunnan Province and northern Thailand.

Funding for the programme will come from the State budget, national target programmes and private-sector investment through public-private partnerships.

The strategy is in line with the goals of Resolution No 57-NQ/TW, which identifies breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation as key drivers of socio-economic development. Authorities expect the adoption of digital technologies to strengthen destination management, improve tourism promotion and enhance the province's competitiveness.

Another component of the programme is the appointment of the Điện Biên Tourism Ambassador for the 2026 – 28 term. The ambassador will support promotional campaigns, participate in international tourism events and encourage experts, artists and content creators to help introduce the province to wider audiences. — VNS