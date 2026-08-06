Hà Nội unveils 24-volume collection of Fidel Castro's selected works

HÀ NỘI — A 24-volume Spanish-language collection titled Selected Works of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz has been unveiled ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Cuban revolutionary's birth on August 13.

Castro is remembered as an outstanding leader of the Cuban Revolution and a close friend and steadfast comrade of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam.

The National Political Publishing House, in coordination with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, announced the new collection at a launch in Hà Nội.

The collection brings together Castro's speeches, writings, interviews, messages and other important documents spanning the decades of his revolutionary activity. Comprising nearly 15,000 pages, the series is organised chronologically into four major sections corresponding to key stages in the Cuban Revolution and Castro's political career.

Volume 1, covering the period from 1940 to 1958, documents the formation of Castro's revolutionary thought and the struggle against the Batista dictatorship.

Meanwhile, Volumes 2 to 4 focus on the years 1959 and 1960, highlighting the establishment and consolidation of Cuba's revolutionary government following the revolution's victory.

Covering 1961 to 1998, Volumes 5 to 18 chronicle Cuba's efforts to build, defend and develop its socialist system through major policies in the economy, culture, education, healthcare, national defence and foreign affairs, while underscoring the country's commitment to international solidarity.

The final five volumes, covering the period from 1999 to 2016, examine Cuba's response to profound global changes and present Castro's reflections on major issues of the contemporary world, illustrating his vision not only for Cuba, but also for the region and the international community. The 24th volume serves as a comprehensive index to the entire collection, facilitating research and reference.

Recurring themes in the collection include national independence linked with socialism, the central role of the people, international solidarity and the aspiration to build a peaceful, just and sustainable world.

To bring this publication to Cuban readers, the publishing house developed and carried out the project under strict requirements for editorial quality, publication standards and production schedules. Each volume underwent careful review and cross-checking to ensure the accuracy of historical materials, consistency in presentation and preservation of the collection's political and historical value.

Alongside the editorial work, the publisher completed the books' design, layout and technical production while ensuring compliance with Việt Nam's Publishing Law and Cuba's stringent requirements for publications related to Castro.

The project also reflects Việt Nam's efforts to strengthen the role of publishing as a bridge for knowledge exchange, cultural diplomacy and international cooperation, while promoting high-quality publications that contribute to sharing the country's values and fostering deeper ties with partners around the world.

According to the organisers, the collection carries significant political, cultural and diplomatic value.

It is expected to serve as an important reference for researchers, educational institutions and readers in both Việt Nam and Cuba, as well as internationally, seeking to better understand Castro's life, thought and contributions to the Cuban Revolution, the global revolutionary movement and the special friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba. — VNS