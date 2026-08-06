Tà Đùng upgrades tourism experience through digital push

LÂM ĐỒNG — Tucked away in Việt Nam’s Central Highlands, Tà Đùng has long attracted visitors with its vast lake dotted with dozens of small islands rising above the water.

Known for its quiet beauty and fresh air, the area is now taking steps to make the travel experience smoother, with a growing focus on digital tools.

Often dubbed the 'Ha Long Bay of the Central Highlands', Tà Đùng Commune, Lâm Đồng Province has become an increasingly popular destination for those looking to escape the crowds and reconnect with nature.

In recent years, alongside the development of eco-tourism and community-based tourism, local authorities have begun integrating digital solutions into tourism services, in line with Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on digital transformation.

From searching for information and finding directions to making payments, visitors can now access a range of digital conveniences when exploring the area.

Many tourism households and service providers have adopted QR code payments, allowing visitors to pay for accommodation, food and other services quickly without relying heavily on cash. At the same time, most local businesses can be found on Google Maps, making it easier for travelers to locate destinations, choose services and plan their itineraries.

For a place that once depended largely on word-of-mouth, these changes are helping improve accessibility and overall convenience for visitors.

In recent years, with increased investment from local authorities and the active participation of residents, tourism activities in Tà Đùng have shown positive signs. In the first six months of 2026, the area welcomed nearly 12,000 visitors for sightseeing and leisure.

The commune currently has 17 accommodation establishments, offering a total of 231 rooms and capable of serving around 660 guests at the same time. While still modest compared to more established destinations, the system is gradually expanding to meet rising demand.

According to the Tà Đùng Commune People’s Committee, digital transformation is not only about promoting the destination but also about strengthening connections between visitors, local businesses and the community.

Through digital platforms, travellers can access updated information, share feedback and learn more about local experiences before and during their trips. Meanwhile, households and small businesses have more opportunities to introduce their products, from agricultural goods to handicrafts and cultural activities.

Nguyễn Văn Hùng, Vice Chairman of the commune, said digital transformation plays an important role in unlocking the area’s tourism potential.

“The aim is not only to promote the destination, but also to build a more connected tourism ecosystem linking authorities, businesses, local people and visitors,” he said.

Beyond the technology, Tà Đùng’s appeal still lies in its natural setting and local way of life.

Visitors can stay in lakeside homestays, wake up to mist drifting across the water, or spend time with local residents to experience daily life. Activities such as preparing traditional meals, visiting farms or exploring nearby forests remain highlights for many travelers.

Local people say digital tools do not replace these experiences, but rather make them easier to access and more visible to a wider audience.

In the near term, Tà Đùng aims to gradually complete a commune-level tourism database and build a clearer digital identity for the destination. Local authorities also plan to support households, service providers and community-based tourism sites in adopting digital payments and promoting their services online.

At the same time, efforts are being made to improve digital skills among key local groups involved in tourism, particularly at the village level, so they can better adapt to new trends and interact with visitors more effectively.

With these steps, visitors to Tà Đùng are expected to find it easier to access reliable information, explore services and stay connected throughout their journey.

While still a relatively quiet destination, Tà Đùng is gradually positioning itself as an emerging eco-tourism spot in the Central Highlands - one that blends natural beauty with a more connected and convenient travel experience. — VNS