Hà Nội shines with ‘Light Symphony – Welcoming the New Year 2026’ show

HÀ NỘI — This weekend, August Revolution Square in front of the iconic Hà Nội Opera House will be transformed into a dazzling stage for a special music and light performance featuring some of Việt Nam’s most celebrated singers.

Titled Light Symphony – Welcoming the New Year 2026 and themed Vibrant Light, the concert marks the grand opening highlight of the Hà Nội International Light Festival.

Lê Quốc Minh, editor-in-chief of Nhân Dân (People) newspaper, which organised the event, noted that in recent years the paper has successfully hosted numerous popular cultural events, drawing large audiences and carrying profound political and cultural significance.

Although the square can only accommodate around 12,000 people, far fewer than the expected turnout, the location was deliberately chosen to connect the performance with the capital’s architectural landmarks, heritage and artistic values.

The concert is envisioned as more than a spectacle. According to Creative Director and Chief Dỉrector Đặng Lê Minh Trí, it is designed as a comprehensive artistic experience where music, light, cutting-edge technology and Hà Nội’s heritage spaces converge to tell a powerful story.

For the first time, a large-scale, complex and highly dynamic performance technology system will be deployed directly on the stage before the Opera House’s historic façade, promising an immersive feast for the senses.

The line-up brings together leading artists including Lam Trường, Trúc Nhân, Kiều Anh, Quân A.P, Đông Hùng and Hoàng Quyên, alongside rising talents Ali Thục Phương, Kim Cương and Đặng Kim Thiên Kim.

Their diverse styles and generational mix are expected to create a rich and dynamic artistic landscape, amplifying the programme’s reach and impact.

As a cultural highlight at the start of the year, the Light Symphony concert aims not only to entertain, but also to promote the image of Hà Nội as a creative, friendly city steeped in identity.

It promises to offer audiences and visitors deeply emotional experiences, while spreading enduring cultural values and inspiring pride, unity and aspiration for national development in the new era.

The programme will begin at 8pm on Saturday, January 31. – VNS