Special TV programme honours President Hồ Chí Minh’s path to independence

HÀ NỘI – The process by which late President Hồ Chí Minh laid the foundations for the revolution, enabling the nation to regain its independence and freedom, will be re-enacted in a special live television programme.

Entitled Hai Tay Xây Dựng Một Sơn Hà (Building the Nation With Both Hands), the programme commemorates the 85th anniversary of his return to lead the Vietnamese revolution on January 28, 1941.

It will be staged across four localities of profound significance in his life: Nghệ An, his birthplace and the cradle of his patriotic spirit; HCM City, where he set out on his journey to seek national salvation; Cao Bằng, where he returned to prepare forces and strategies for the August Revolution; and Hà Nội, where he devoted his life and now rests.

After three decades of tireless journeys in search of a path to national salvation, President Hồ Chí Minh came back to Pác Bó (now part of Trường Hà Commune, Hà Quảng District, Cao Bằng Province) not simply to return, but to lay the foundations for the nation’s revolutionary course.

From his base in Cao Bằng, he established a clear strategic line, built organisations and forces and awakened the strength of the people, paving the way for the triumph of the August Revolution.

The programme will recreate that historic journey as a seamless narrative, vividly portraying the spirit of self-reliance, resilience and the enduring lesson of placing the people at the heart of the revolution.

Its overarching message highlights the nation's rise from hardship through its own hands, and underscores that today Việt Nam can aspire to even greater achievements through the wisdom and inner strength of the new era.

Structured into three chapters – Đôi Tay Vạch Đường (Hands Charting the Path), Vòng Tay Nhân Dân (The People’s Embrace) and Giương Cao Ngọn Cờ (Raising High the Flag) – the programme will guide viewers from the historic milestone of President Hồ Chí Minh’s return in 1941 to the power of great national unity and the contemporary significance of his strategic decisions.

Built upon music and emotion, the programme harmoniously weaves together regional folk traditions, such as then singing, ví giặm, lullabies and southern melodies. This creates an artistic space rich in cultural identity, while conveying historical values with a modern resonance.

More than simply retelling history, the event also highlights enduring lessons in development: the importance of vision and sound strategy, placing the people at the centre and awakening social potential. From this foundation comes renewed trust and determination to act towards the goal of rapid and sustainable national progress.

The programme will be broadcast live at 8.10pm on Wednesday, 28 January on VTV1. VNS