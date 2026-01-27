Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Đà Bắc peach trees draw crowds ahead of Lunar New Year

January 27, 2026 - 14:37
A gardener in Đà Bắc Commune, Phú Thọ Province, tends peach trees for Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo 

PHÚ THỌ — As the Lunar New Year (Tết) - the Year of the Horse approaches, peach growers in Đà Bắc Commune, Phú Thọ Province, are busy tending and preparing distinctive peach trees for the Tết market.

Long renowned for their natural form, durable blossoms and harmonious colours, Đà Bắc’s ancient ornamental peach trees are increasingly favoured by traders and flower enthusiasts alike.

As each tree can be priced from several million to tens of millions of Vietnamese dong per tree, peach farming provides growers with a substantial source of income. Thanks to peach cultivation, many households have improved their livelihoods, reinvested in production, and contributed to agricultural development and sustainable new rural construction in the locality.

Ancient Đà Bắc peach trees possess unique characteristics that set them apart from those grown elsewhere. Most notable is their age: many trees are decades, even centuries old, with rugged trunks and moss-covered bark that reflect the passage of time and the cultural depth of the highlands. Equally appealing is their natural form. Rather than being elaborately trained, the trees grow in harmony with the mountainous terrain, creating distinctive shapes such as upright, cascading, dragon-descending or parent-and-child forms. Each tree is considered a unique “work of art”, admired for its rustic, untouched beauty.

The blossoms typically range from pale to deep pink, with thick petals that bloom evenly and last long, making them ideal for Tet display. The area’s cool climate and large day–night temperature variation help prolong flowering, allowing the trees to retain their fresh colours throughout the holiday. Beyond aesthetics, ancient Đà Bắc peach trees are closely linked to the cultural life of local ethnic communities, symbolising spring and wishes for future prosperity.

Thanh Tú Peach Garden now has more than 100 ancient trees, with prices ranging from VNĐ2–10 million (US$76- 380) per tree, while particularly old specimens can fetch VNĐ20–30 million.

According to the garden owner Trần Thiên Tú, pruning, shaping and regulating flowering at around 20 degrees celsius are the most crucial stages, with leaves stripped about 60 days before Tết to ensure timely blooming.

Meanwhile, Đỗ Văn Thịnh, another garden owner, noted growing demand in recent years, particularly in the mid-range market segment.

Alongside expanding supply, growers are promoting products via social media platforms such as Facebook, Zalo and TikTok, while Tết peach tree rental services are also gaining popularity.

Đào Đức Kiên, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Đà Bắc Commune, said that in recent years, Đà Bắc has developed into a concentrated peach-growing area with over 20 large gardens and more than 5,000 trees.

Growing peach trees for Tết has become a thriving seasonal economy that is steadily improving local living standards, he said. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Đọi Tam - a thousand years of rhythm

In Đọi Tam village, Ninh Bình Province, drums are more than just instruments - they are a living heritage. Making each drum needs skill, patience and the pride of generations of artisans. Through this enduring craft, the timeless sound of Vietnamese culture continues to resonate.
Life & Style

Homeland Spring 2026 underscores unity and aspirations of OVs

At a press briefing on January 26, Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV), said the 2026 edition, themed “Việt Nam's Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity,” will be the longest-running Homeland Spring programme in recent years. The event is expected to convey a strong message of great national unity, reaffirming that the OV community is an inseparable part of the nation and has consistently accompanied the homeland’s development.
Life & Style

Artists tell story of watercolour painting

The exhibition brings together nine artists, including the sole female participant, Nguyễn Thu Hà. From diverse artistic journeys, backgrounds and creative concerns, they converge through a shared passion for watercolour and a sustained commitment to artistic exploration.
Life & Style

Art exhibition welcomes Tết in Hà Nội’s old quarter

An art exhibition titled Welcoming Spring Bính Ngọ 2026 has opened in Hà Nội, bringing vibrant colours and festive spirit to the heart of the capital. Featuring nearly 100 paintings by four Vietnamese artists, the exhibition celebrates traditional Tết values, renewal and hopes for a peaceful new year.

