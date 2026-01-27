Đà Bắc peach trees draw crowds ahead of Lunar New Year

PHÚ THỌ — As the Lunar New Year (Tết) - the Year of the Horse approaches, peach growers in Đà Bắc Commune, Phú Thọ Province, are busy tending and preparing distinctive peach trees for the Tết market.

Long renowned for their natural form, durable blossoms and harmonious colours, Đà Bắc’s ancient ornamental peach trees are increasingly favoured by traders and flower enthusiasts alike.

As each tree can be priced from several million to tens of millions of Vietnamese dong per tree, peach farming provides growers with a substantial source of income. Thanks to peach cultivation, many households have improved their livelihoods, reinvested in production, and contributed to agricultural development and sustainable new rural construction in the locality.

Ancient Đà Bắc peach trees possess unique characteristics that set them apart from those grown elsewhere. Most notable is their age: many trees are decades, even centuries old, with rugged trunks and moss-covered bark that reflect the passage of time and the cultural depth of the highlands. Equally appealing is their natural form. Rather than being elaborately trained, the trees grow in harmony with the mountainous terrain, creating distinctive shapes such as upright, cascading, dragon-descending or parent-and-child forms. Each tree is considered a unique “work of art”, admired for its rustic, untouched beauty.

The blossoms typically range from pale to deep pink, with thick petals that bloom evenly and last long, making them ideal for Tet display. The area’s cool climate and large day–night temperature variation help prolong flowering, allowing the trees to retain their fresh colours throughout the holiday. Beyond aesthetics, ancient Đà Bắc peach trees are closely linked to the cultural life of local ethnic communities, symbolising spring and wishes for future prosperity.

Thanh Tú Peach Garden now has more than 100 ancient trees, with prices ranging from VNĐ2–10 million (US$76- 380) per tree, while particularly old specimens can fetch VNĐ20–30 million.

According to the garden owner Trần Thiên Tú, pruning, shaping and regulating flowering at around 20 degrees celsius are the most crucial stages, with leaves stripped about 60 days before Tết to ensure timely blooming.

Meanwhile, Đỗ Văn Thịnh, another garden owner, noted growing demand in recent years, particularly in the mid-range market segment.

Alongside expanding supply, growers are promoting products via social media platforms such as Facebook, Zalo and TikTok, while Tết peach tree rental services are also gaining popularity.

Đào Đức Kiên, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Đà Bắc Commune, said that in recent years, Đà Bắc has developed into a concentrated peach-growing area with over 20 large gardens and more than 5,000 trees.

Growing peach trees for Tết has become a thriving seasonal economy that is steadily improving local living standards, he said. — VNA/VNS