Hoàng Quyên lets the 'River' of songs run deep

HÀ NỘI — Letting her music flow from life’s journeys, Hoàng Quyên, runner-up of Vietnam Idol 2012, has unveiled her newest album River, marking the fifth release in her accomplished singing career and her second as a songwriter since her 2023 debut.

Unlike her previous album A Diary of Melody, which centred entirely on love, River is described by the 34-year-old singer as a “soul’s diary.” Its eight songs draw on lived experiences and journeys, crystallising into meditations on the world and the enduring power of love.

“From these experiences and travels come eight new compositions, each distilled into reflections on life and love,” the 34-year-old singer explained.

The opening track, Chuyến Đi Trong Nghĩ Suy (The Journey), sets the tone for the album, guiding listeners through intimate musical spaces that blend pop, soul and minimalist acoustic elements. With lyrical melodies and imagery-rich verses, River flows like a tranquil, poetic stream.

Jazz-infused orchestration provides the backdrop for Hoàng Quyên’s resonant alto voice, which carries the warmth of a companion in conversation, sharing sincere emotions and contemplations.

French music director Jean Sebastien Simonoviez, who arranged the album, said that Hoàng Quyên’s melodies were already so beautiful that they required little alteration. His focus was on the arrangements while also delving deeply into the lyrics to capture the spirit and emotion woven into both words and music.

The album was recorded in analogue at La Buissonne Studio, one of France’s most renowned studios known for working with legendary voices worldwide.

Simonoviez expressed his honour in contributing to the project, bringing his musical colours to Vietnam, a country he has been closely connected with for six years and holds in great affection.

River is released in vinyl format, a medium often considered niche yet highly collectible, underscoring Hoàng Quyên’s serious artistic vision and distinctive individuality at this mature stage of her career. Alongside the vinyl, the album is also available digitally on platforms including Spotify and iTunes, offering listeners multiple ways to experience her latest work. — VNS