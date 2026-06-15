Market inches higher, boosted by securities stocks

HÀ NỘI — The market opened the week on a positive note as investor sentiment across global markets improved after tensions in the Middle East showed signs of being resolved in a more peaceful direction.

Despite experiencing quite a choppy session throughout the day, the VN-Index closed higher. The index, representing the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), finished the session up 7.66 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 1,799.31 points.

Market breadth on HoSE leaned toward gains, with 199 advancing stocks compared with 94 decliners. Liquidity on the southern bourse also increased from the previous trade to VNĐ 25.4 trillion (US$965 million), up 55.8 per cent.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, gained over 18 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 1,962.48 points. Up to 20 stocks in the VN30 basket ticked up, while eight decreased and two stayed unchanged.

The standout feature of the session was a sharp breakout in the brokerage sector. Several names reportedly climbed to their daily ceiling limit, including Techcom Securities (TCX), VPBank Securities (VPX) and Vietinbank Securities (CTS).

Other securities stocks also recorded strong advances, including VIX Securities (VIX), which rose 3.23 per cent, Saigon-Hanoi Securities (SHS) gained 3.85 per cent, SSI Securities (SSI) increased 3.44 per cent, VNDirect Securities (VND) climbed 3.51 per cent, Vietcap Securities (VCI) rose 3.6 per cent and VPS Securities (VCK) jumped 2.84 per cent.

Among them, VPX drew particular attention as it reportedly hit the ceiling margin. The move was linked to updated information, placing VPX on the list of stocks eligible for margin trading.

Previously, nearly 1.9 billion VPX shares were reported as officially listed on HoSE from December 2025.

Bank stocks also added supportive force to the market. Techcombank (TCB), MBBank (MBB), Eximbank (EIB) and Maritime Bank (MSB) climbed 1.4-2.67 per cent.

In contrast, petroleum and gas were reported as the worst-performing sector. Petrovietnam Refining And Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) fell 5.69 per cent, Petrolimex (PLX) declined 3.87 per cent, PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS) dropped 2.86 per cent and PV Gas (GAS) also moved lower.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index gained over 8.4 points, or 2.78 per cent, to 310.91 points.

Foreign trading also provided support as foreign investors net bought over VNĐ4 trillion on HoSE and VNĐ28.75 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS