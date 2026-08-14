Bắc Ninh, Plug and Play explore plans for AI centre of excellence

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province and US-based innovation platform Plug and Play have agreed to explore the establishment of an artificial intelligence centre of excellence, aiming to expand international connections, attract technology resources and strengthen the local innovation ecosystem.

The agreement was reached at a meeting on Friday between Mai Sơn, standing deputy chairman of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People’s Committee, and a Plug and Play delegation led by Mike Maceda, director of Corporate Partnerships and Open Innovation at Plug and Play Tech Center.

Plug and Play, headquartered in Silicon Valley, connects start-ups with major corporations, investors and governments to promote emerging technologies. The proposed centre in Bắc Ninh would focus on strategic sectors including AI, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, robotics and clean energy.

Planned activities include assessing the local innovation ecosystem, developing a five-year roadmap for AI adoption and innovation, launching accelerator programmes, helping businesses access markets, connecting them with international experts and investors, and developing skilled human resources.

Plug and Play has proposed working with Bắc Ninh to assess the province’s innovation ecosystem, identify priority sectors and develop a specific cooperation roadmap. Initial areas of potential cooperation include semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, robotics and energy.

Sơn said Bắc Ninh considers science, technology and innovation key drivers of development. The province’s digital economy accounts for 46 per cent of GRDP, while it ranks sixth nationwide in the Provincial Innovation Index and first in the country in the index measuring public services for citizens and businesses.

Bắc Ninh also ranks second nationwide in registered FDI, with more than US$50 billion, and leads the country in export turnover.

Sơn welcomed the proposed AI centre, saying it aligns with Bắc Ninh’s strengths in electronics manufacturing and its development strategy for semiconductors and high technology. He asked Plug and Play to submit a detailed proposal covering the centre’s operating model, implementation roadmap and resource mobilisation plan. — VNS