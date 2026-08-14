PVI Insurance joins major regional insurers as AIIA 2026 finalist

|Nguyễn Vũ Tâm, deputy general director of PVI Insurance, receives the Top 10 Most Reputable Non-Life Insurance Companies in Việt Nam 2026 award on behalf of the company. — Photos courtesy of PVI
HÀ NỘI — PVI Insurance has been named among the finalists in the General Insurance Company of the Year category at the 2026 Asia Insurance Industry Awards (AIIA), putting the Vietnamese insurer in the same group as major regional names including MSIG and Allianz Ayudhya.
The 2026 awards attracted nearly 185 entries across 16 categories, with only 49 organisations and individuals selected as finalists, highlighting the level of competition at one of Asia’s leading insurance industry awards.
The finalists in this year’s General Insurance Company of the Year category include PVI Insurance, Singapore-based MSIG Insurance Pte Ltd, part of MS&AD Insurance Group, and Thailand-based Allianz Ayudhya, part of Allianz Group.
Other categories also feature major names from Asia’s insurance and reinsurance industry, including AIA, HSBC Life, Fubon Life, Munich Re, RGA and Allianz Asia Pacific.
PVI Insurance’s inclusion among the finalists alongside these companies highlights the growing presence of a Vietnamese non-life insurer in the regional insurance market.
Second consecutive year among finalists
This is the second consecutive year PVI Insurance has advanced to the final stage of the same category, after being named among the top three in 2025.
Its continued presence among the finalists comes as the awards assess companies against a broad range of criteria and competition across the regional insurance market remains strong.
Organised by Asia Insurance Review, the AIIA are now in their 30th year. Over three decades, they have developed into an established industry awards programme in the region, attracting insurers, reinsurers, brokers and financial services organisations from markets across Asia.
The awards assess companies and individuals across areas including business performance, governance, innovation, service quality and contributions to the industry and community.
The General Insurance Company of the Year category recognises non-life insurers with strong performance and broad-based capabilities.
|PVI Insurance has been named among the finalists in the General Insurance Company of the Year category at the 30th Asia Insurance Industry Awards (AIIA).
From domestic strength to regional recognition
PVI Insurance’s performance at AIIA 2026 builds on the position it has established in Việt Nam’s non-life insurance market.
The company currently leads the market in terms of market share and has expertise across areas requiring specialised capabilities and risk management, including energy, marine, property and engineering, liability, motor, personal insurance and large-scale insurance programmes.
Alongside its business operations, PVI Insurance has continued to invest in technology and data, standardise underwriting and claims processes and improve the customer experience. These efforts are aimed at strengthening its competitiveness in the domestic market while bringing its operations closer to regional standards.
From a top three finish in 2025 to the finalist stage in 2026, PVI Insurance has maintained its presence in one of the key categories at the AIIA. Its inclusion alongside brands such as MSIG Singapore and Thailand-based Allianz Ayudhya also puts a Vietnamese insurer in closer comparison with established players in the regional market.
A year of recognition
Alongside its performance at the Asia Insurance Industry Awards 2026, PVI Insurance has received recognition from a number of domestic and international awards and rankings this year.
On July 20, InsuranceAsia News announced the results of the Country Awards for Excellence – Vietnam 2026. PVI Insurance won four of the 10 awards presented, including three company categories: Best General Insurer (Commercial), Best Digital Insurer and Outstanding Claims Management.
The awards recognised PVI Insurance’s performance in commercial insurance, digital transformation and claims management and settlement.
Phạm Anh Đức, general director of PVI Insurance, was also named Outstanding CEO of the Year by the judging panel, recognising his contribution to corporate governance, management and the company’s development direction.
On August 6, PVI Insurance Corporation was ranked first in Vietnam Report’s Top 10 Most Reputable Non-Life Insurance Companies in Vietnam 2026.
PVI Insurance has appeared in the Top 10 every year since the ranking was first introduced in 2016. This year also marks the third consecutive year that the company has taken the top position.