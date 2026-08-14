PVI Insurance joins major regional insurers as AIIA 2026 finalist

HÀ NỘI — PVI Insurance has been named among the finalists in the General Insurance Company of the Year category at the 2026 Asia Insurance Industry Awards (AIIA), putting the Vietnamese insurer in the same group as major regional names including MSIG and Allianz Ayudhya.

The 2026 awards attracted nearly 185 entries across 16 categories, with only 49 organisations and individuals selected as finalists, highlighting the level of competition at one of Asia’s leading insurance industry awards.

The finalists in this year’s General Insurance Company of the Year category include PVI Insurance, Singapore-based MSIG Insurance Pte Ltd, part of MS&AD Insurance Group, and Thailand-based Allianz Ayudhya, part of Allianz Group.

Other categories also feature major names from Asia’s insurance and reinsurance industry, including AIA, HSBC Life, Fubon Life, Munich Re, RGA and Allianz Asia Pacific.

PVI Insurance’s inclusion among the finalists alongside these companies highlights the growing presence of a Vietnamese non-life insurer in the regional insurance market.

Second consecutive year among finalists

This is the second consecutive year PVI Insurance has advanced to the final stage of the same category, after being named among the top three in 2025.

Its continued presence among the finalists comes as the awards assess companies against a broad range of criteria and competition across the regional insurance market remains strong.

Organised by Asia Insurance Review, the AIIA are now in their 30th year. Over three decades, they have developed into an established industry awards programme in the region, attracting insurers, reinsurers, brokers and financial services organisations from markets across Asia.

The awards assess companies and individuals across areas including business performance, governance, innovation, service quality and contributions to the industry and community.

The General Insurance Company of the Year category recognises non-life insurers with strong performance and broad-based capabilities.

From domestic strength to regional recognition

PVI Insurance’s performance at AIIA 2026 builds on the position it has established in Việt Nam’s non-life insurance market.

The company currently leads the market in terms of market share and has expertise across areas requiring specialised capabilities and risk management, including energy, marine, property and engineering, liability, motor, personal insurance and large-scale insurance programmes.

Alongside its business operations, PVI Insurance has continued to invest in technology and data, standardise underwriting and claims processes and improve the customer experience. These efforts are aimed at strengthening its competitiveness in the domestic market while bringing its operations closer to regional standards.

From a top three finish in 2025 to the finalist stage in 2026, PVI Insurance has maintained its presence in one of the key categories at the AIIA. Its inclusion alongside brands such as MSIG Singapore and Thailand-based Allianz Ayudhya also puts a Vietnamese insurer in closer comparison with established players in the regional market.