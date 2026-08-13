HCM City hosts three industrial expos

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Sports & Outdoor Exhibition (Vietnam Sport Show 2026), the Vietnam International Two-Wheel Exhibition (Vietnam Cycle Expo 2026), and the 14th Zhejiang Export Fair 2026 have opened concurrently in HCM City.

They bring together 400 enterprises from 15 countries and territories and feature exhibitors from a wide range of industries.

The Vietnam Sport Show showcases fitness equipment, outdoor sports gear, wellness and rehabilitation solutions, sports tech, and the latest products tailored to evolving workout needs.

The Vietnam Cycle Expo remains the preeminent specialised event dedicated to bicycles, electric bikes, and eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Alongside sport bikes, city bikes, e-bikes, and children's bicycles, the expo also introduces advancements in parts, accessories, battery technologies, smart devices, and auxiliary services.

The 14th Zhejiang Export Fair 2026 brings an array of manufacturing enterprises from Zhejiang Province in China that specialise in sports gear, bicycles, accessories, athletic wellness products, and consumer goods.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tô Ngọc Sơn, deputy director general of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s department of foreign market development, said: “In the context of the Vietnamese Government’s target of achieving double-digit economic growth, the imperative to expand markets, stimulate production, increase exports, and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy has become ever more urgent.

“In response, the Ministry of Industry and Trade continues to play a core role in market development, promoting production aligned with market demands, diversifying export markets, and strengthening supply chain connectivity.”

Within the expos’ framework, trade promotion stands as one of the key instruments for bringing enterprises closer to markets and international partners, he said.

Such events create additional opportunities for business connectivity, market expansion, and deeper integration into regional and global production and supply chains, he added.

A number of specialised seminars, experiential activities for enterprises, professionals, and sports enthusiasts, and B2B matching sessions for domestic and international businesses will be held during the expos.

The expos, organised by VINEXAD and held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Tân Mỹ Ward, will run until August 15. — VNS