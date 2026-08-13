FE CREDIT marks three years as Việt Nam’s consumer finance leader

HÀ NỘI — FE CREDIT has retained its position at the top of the rankings for the third consecutive year at a ceremony honouring the Top 5 Most Reputable Consumer Finance Companies in 2026, jointly organised by Vietnam Report and online newspaper VietnamNet.

The ranking is based on independent research by Vietnam Report, a leading organisation in corporate, product and service assessment and rankings in Việt Nam. Since 2012, Vietnam Report and its partners have applied media coding, a methodology that analyses media coverage, to assess corporate reputation in the press.

Three consecutive years at the top

The Top 10 and Top 5 rankings of reputable companies in Việt Nam’s finance sector are based on three key criteria: financial strength as reflected in the latest available financial statements; media reputation assessed through Media Coding across influential news outlets; and direct surveys of relevant stakeholders and research subjects, with data updated through May 2026.

Meeting the ranking’s rigorous criteria, FE CREDIT secured the lead among the Top 5 Most Reputable Consumer Finance Companies in 2026.

Commenting on the milestone, an FE CREDIT representative said retaining the top position for three consecutive years demonstrates the company’s competitiveness in a challenging market, while reflecting the trust of tens of millions of customers and recognition from industry experts.

The achievement will further motivate FE CREDIT to build on its strengths and contribute to the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s consumer finance sector.

After nearly 16 years of operation, FE CREDIT has helped millions of Vietnamese consumers realise their aspirations. The company has built an extensive nationwide network of more than 15,800 points of sale, supported by a team of thousands of sales and customer service staff. To date, it has served more than 16.8 million customers, helping them meet a wide range of financial needs.

These efforts have also contributed to curbing the spread of informal lending, while giving consumers greater financial security and enabling them to manage their finances, plan for the future and improve their quality of life.

A comprehensive transformation for the next growth cycle

Following a comprehensive restructuring, FE CREDIT has returned to a strong growth trajectory. In 2025, the company recorded total revenue of VNĐ16.5 trillion and pre-tax profit of VNĐ611 billion, up 19.3 per cent year-on-year. This marked its second consecutive year of profitability.

In May, international credit rating agency Moody’s upgraded FE CREDIT’s Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 with a 'stable' outlook for the second consecutive year, while also raising its Baseline Credit Assessment to B2.

The recovery reflects the results of FE CREDIT’s restructuring efforts and lays the foundation for a new phase of growth, as the company takes on a more strategic role within VPBank’s broader ecosystem, positioning itself as a potential gateway to the ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, FE CREDIT is accelerating efforts to diversify its product portfolio and expand its distribution network, increasing both the number and quality of customer touchpoints.

The company is gradually reducing its reliance on cash loans while expanding into lower-risk segments, including motorcycle and consumer electronics instalment loans and credit cards. It is also broadening its reach through partnerships with major retailers, such as Dien May Xanh and FPT Shop, offering tailored promotions during peak shopping periods to deliver greater value to customers.

Alongside its core consumer lending products, FE CREDIT has introduced solutions tailored to changing consumer behaviour, including Buy Now, Pay Later and micro-loans. At the same time, the company is strengthening partnerships and expanding its presence on leading super apps, such as MoMo and Zalo, allowing consumers to access financial services more naturally through everyday digital touchpoints.

The diversified product portfolio is designed not only to better address consumers’ evolving needs, but also to strengthen the company’s ability to monitor the purpose of loans and manage credit risks, particularly as consumers increasingly prioritise convenience, flexibility and transparency.

FE CREDIT sees digitalisation and a customer-centric approach as key drivers of its next phase of development. The company is continuing to invest in modern technologies and accelerate digital transformation, while diversifying customer experiences to better engage emerging consumer groups such as Gen Z.

Beyond its business objectives, FE CREDIT said it would continue to advance financial inclusion by bringing formal financial products and services closer to underbanked consumers, people with limited access to traditional bank financing.

By expanding access to safe and transparent sources of finance, the company aims to help more consumers improve their financial well-being while contributing to the development of Việt Nam’s consumer economy. — VNS