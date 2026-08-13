EWEC-Da Nang 2026 trade, tourism, investment fair opens

ĐÀ NẴNG — The East-West Economic Corridor International Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair 2026 (EWEC-Da Nang 2026) opened in the central city of Đà Nẵng on Wednesday.

The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Đà Nẵng, is part of the 2026 national trade promotion programme and is held annually to promote the socio-economic, trade, investment and tourism potential of localities, organisations and businesses along the East-West Economic Corridor.

The fair features nearly 250 booths of 108 organisations and businesses, including 58 booths from 11 Vietnamese provinces and cities, namely HCM City, Đồng Nai, Lâm Đồng, Tây Ninh, Vĩnh Long, Huế, Thanh Hoá, Quảng Trị, An Giang, Ninh Bình and Phú Thọ, as well as international organisations and businesses from nine countries.

Đà Nẵng has also arranged a city-wide exhibition area featuring three groups of products and services, including OCOP and signature products, industrial machinery and equipment, and products recognised under the national brand programme; cultural and tourism products and services; and projects calling for investment in industrial parks, industrial clusters and economic zones.

Products on display cover a wide range of sectors, including electronics and technology, food and agricultural products, logistics, travel, tourism, education and healthcare.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thái Bình said the fair was first held in 2007 and has been organised annually since then.

The 2026 edition marks the 15th, demonstrating the event’s vitality, connectivity and growing role in promoting economic, trade, investment and tourism cooperation between Đà Nẵng and domestic and international localities and businesses.

He highlighted Đà Nẵng’s strategic location in central Việt Nam as a major urban and economic, trade, service, tourism and logistics hub, as well as the eastern gateway of the East-West Economic Corridor towards the East Sea. The city plays an important role in connecting Việt Nam with countries along the corridor, including Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.

With increasingly integrated infrastructure, including seaports, an international airport, transport networks and logistics services, Đà Nẵng is well positioned to become a cargo transit hub, an international trade gateway and a centre connecting regional trade, investment and tourism flows, he said.

The EWEC-Da Nang fair is not merely a product exhibition and promotion event, but also a platform for economic connectivity, enabling businesses to seek partners, expand markets, explore investment opportunities, cooperate in production and business, and engage more deeply in regional supply chains.

Through business networking and investment promotion activities, it is expected to strengthen links between production, distribution and consumption, expand product supply and value chains, stimulate domestic demand and create opportunities for businesses to participate more deeply in regional production and trade networks.

The event is expected to further strengthen Đà Nẵng’s role as a strategic gateway connecting localities along the East-West Economic Corridor with the Vietnamese market, the East Sea and international markets, while helping promote the city as a key destination for trade, investment, tourism and logistics in the region. — VNA/VNS