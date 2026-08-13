Unearthing a nearly 40-miliion-year-old world

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At an active coal mine in northern Việt Nam, two palaeontologists search by hand for traces of a world that disappeared nearly 40 million years ago. Each fossil they uncover from the Na Dương Basin offers a rare glimpse into an ancient ecosystem and a reminder of what could be lost if these fragments of the past are not preserved.