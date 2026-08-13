Asian Youth Orchestra performs classical masterpieces in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Asian Youth Orchestra (AYO), bringing together more than 100 talented young musicians from across Asia, performed for the first time at Hồ Gươm Opera in Hà Nội on August 12 as part of a concert featuring classical masterpieces.

The special programme brought together young musicians from China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Singapore, Việt Nam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Uzbekistan, offering Hà Nội audiences works by renowned composers such as Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, and Dmitri Shostakovich.

Russian pianist Anna Tsybuleva, winner of the First Prize at the 2015 Leeds International Piano Competition, is known for her poetic interpretation and refined technique. She has performed at major music venues across Europe, Asia and the US and collaborated with leading orchestras and conductors.

Young pianist Lingfei Stephan Xie has also earned recognition at major international competitions, including the Bösendorfer/Yamaha USASU International Piano Competition and the National Chopin Piano Competition of Canada. In 2025, he won the Tianjin Juilliard Piano Festival.

Conductor Joseph Bastian, making his first visit to Việt Nam, said he was delighted to discover new places and a new concert hall while experiencing the audience’s response to the orchestra. He stressed that although AYO members come from different countries and territories, classical and symphonic music is the common bond that brings them together.

Founded in 1990, AYO combines intensive training with international performance and cultural exchange. Each summer, its members undertake a six-week programme, including training in Hong Kong (China) and a three-week international concert tour with renowned conductors and soloists.

The orchestra also provides Vietnamese young musicians with opportunities to connect with peers across Asia, exchange experience and develop their careers in an international artistic environment. The orchestra also gives a second concert at Hồ Gươm Opera on August 13. — VNA/VNS