Starlink officially launches satellite internet service in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Starlink has officially launched in Việt Nam, with the satellite internet provider's website switching to a Vietnamese-language interface and opening order books to customers nationwide.

The company's coverage map showed Việt Nam as 'available now' as of August 13, allowing users to enter their address, check availability, and place an order directly online.

The service requires no contract, includes a 30-day trial period, and promises equipment delivery within one to two weeks, according to the website.

Vietnamese customers can choose between two residential plans: a Family tier offering speeds up to 100 Mbps for approximately VNĐ1.1 million (roughly US$43) a month, and a faster tier delivering speeds above 400 Mbps for about VNĐ1.7 million (roughly $66), which are quite higher than a typical cable network packages currently available from Vietnamese internet service providers.

Business customers will be billed based on data usage.

Signing up also requires buying a satellite dish, with two hardware options. The lighter Mini kit weighs 1.1 kilogrammes, draws between 25 and 40 watts, and costs approximately VNĐ8.7 million (roughly $332).

The larger Standard 4X kit weighs 2.9 kilogrammes, consumes between 75 and 100 watts, costs around VNĐ10.3 million ($394), and comes bundled with a Wi-Fi 6-enabled router.

Both are built to withstand wind speeds above 96 km/h and are water-resistant.

The Ministry of Science and Technology granted Starlink a license to provide satellite telecommunications services in February. The initial rollout will run on four gateway stations and support up to 600,000 terminals.

Officials have described the service as filling a key gap in Việt Nam's high-quality digital infrastructure, extending broadband coverage to ships at sea, aircraft and remote, sparsely populated areas where fixed-line and mobile networks are hard to reach.

"Starlink serves as an effective backup channel when ground-based networks fail during natural disasters," a representative of the Authority of Telecommunications said. — VNS