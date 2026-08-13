Exhibition portrays the spirit and courage of the People’s Public Security Forces

HÀ NỘI — Archival photographs and artefacts tracing the formation and development of the People’s Public Security Forces are on display at the Hỏa Lò Prison Relic Site in Hà Nội.

The thematic exhibition titled Tâm Son, Chí Thép (Loyal Heart, Steel Will) is held by the management board of the relic site to mark the 81st anniversary of the success of the August Revolution (August 19), the National Day (September 2), and the 81st Traditional Day of the People’s Public Security Forces.

In addition to revisiting the formation and development of the People’s Public Security Forces, visitors can also hear stories of police officers and soldiers who, despite being imprisoned by the colonial and imperial forces, remained steadfast in their faith and unwavering in their principles.

Among them was Trần Quốc Hoàn (1916-1986), the first Minister of Public Security, who was imprisoned by the French colonial authorities at several locations, including Hỏa Lò and Sơn La prisons. Also featured was Mai Chí Thọ (1922-2007), the first General of the Vietnamese People’s Public Security Forces, who was imprisoned in Nam Định, Hỏa Lò, Sơn La and Côn Đảo prisons, as well as the Grand Prison in Sài Gòn.

Particularly moving was the story of Trần Bình (1928 - 1949), born Trần Văn Tích. Drawn to the revolutionary cause at an early age, he joined the Police Force in Hà Nội’s District 6 at the age of 18 and was selected to serve in the 'action unit'.

He was captured by enemy forces while carrying out a mission in December 1947 and imprisoned at Hỏa Lò Prison. On May 19, 1949, he was executed by French colonial authorities at Đuống Bridge. He was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces by the State in 1995.

A dramatic performance that portrayed Bình’s steadfastness in the face of torture and his unwavering courage as he walked to the execution ground, and his full faith in the ultimate victory of the revolution, was acted at the opening ceremony of the exhibition on August 12.

Through the archival materials, stories and figures featured, Loyal Heart, Steel Will pays tribute to the contributions and sacrifices of the People’s Public Security Forces in the struggle for national liberation and the defence of the Fatherland.

The exhibition also highlights the values of serving the nation and the people, while fostering gratitude, inspiring pride and a sense of responsibility, and encouraging today’s younger generation, particularly officers and soldiers of the People’s Public Security Forces, to dedicate themselves to the country and its people.

The exhibition will run until December 30. — VNS